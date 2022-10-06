Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Now through October 8
The Montrose Botanic Gardens are looking for folks to make a scarecrow for donation to the annual Scarecrow Festival on Oct. 15 and 16. Scarecrows made must be family friendly. Check montrosegardens.org for details. Other fall decorations will be gladly accepted for silent auction, such as wreaths, pumpkins, centerpieces. The organizers are also inviting kids of all ages to participate in the first-ever children’s and family fall parade, which is 1 p.m. Oct. 15, at the gardens. Sign up between Oct. 3 and 8 at montrosegardens.org.
Friday, October 7
5 — 7 p.m. — First Friday reception for Western Visions, featuring artists Sherry Cobb Kelleher and Twna Douglas, at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose.
6 — 8 p.m. — “Little Bighorn and Contested Ground.” Presentation by Kate Burke. Cash bar. Books and video for sale. Blue Sage Center for the Arts, Paonia. Info or registration, call 970-527-7243.
6 p.m. — Food drive at the MHS football game, benefiting Shepherd’s Hand. Food and cash donations accepted, as well as coats/jackets (please, no other clothing items). Hosted by MHS FBLA, FFA and FCCLA.
Saturday, October 8
8 a.m. — The Bosom Buddies Walk/Run kicks off at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Drive, benefitting Bosom Buddies and breast cancer patients. The 5K walk or run leaves from the Pavilion after opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. (registration at 8 a.m.), and includes additional events, such as the corn hole toss ($1 per bag); Pooches in Pink Pet Parade; Pink People Costume Contest; silent auction, food trucks and music. Pre-register at bosombuddiesswc.org for $35, or register at the walk at 8 a.m. for $40.
8:30 a.m. — noon — Ridgway Spirit Fest Labyrinth Walk and writer’s workshop. Register at Ridgwayspiritfest.com. $25. The location is a private residence that will be shared upon registration.
10 a.m. — noon — Fall Color Collage. Fun art class for kids and adults. All materials included. Blue Sage Center for the Arts, Paonia. Cost. $35 adult. $40 1 adult & 1 child, shared canvas. Register at https://silverstage.news/product/100822-fall-collage-at-blue-sage/
11 a.m. — We Won’t Go Back march for women’s rights at the steps of the Montrose County courthouse, 320 S. First St. Dress for weather. Music, march and speakers.
1:30 p.m. — Wine Tasting with History tour of LaNoue DuBois Winery, benefiting the Montrose County Historical Museum. Tickets are $25/person and include shuttle service from the museum at 21 N. Rio Grande Ave. in Montrose to the winery, and back, as well as wine-tasting, cheese plate and specially designed tote bag. Limit: 10; sign up at 970-249-2085 or email info@monrosehistory.org. A second tour is available at 4 p.m.
5 — 11 p.m. — Blue Jean Ball for Veterans at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. Wear your favorite Western wear and come together to support the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Appetizers, dinner catered by Pine Cone Catering, silent and live auctions, raffle, games, cash bar and music by The Brown Family. Tickets: $75/person; $140 per couple, at www.whafv.org or WHAVF, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way.
Sunday, October 9
10 — 11 a.m. — Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast at St. Mary’s Church, 1855 St. Mary’s Drive, Montrose. Enjoy a pancake breakfast for a small fee.
3 — 6 p.m. — Wine & Cheese for Haven House, 56 Fisher Creek Drive, Ridgway. Sue and Dave Wiens, with co-hosts, present this time of fellowship in a casual setting, with delicious appetizers and beverages, plus information about Haven House Transitional Living Center in Olathe, which helps families break the cycle of homelessness. Proceeds benefit Haven House; donations can also be made at www.havenhousehomeless.org. Info: Larry, 949-923-9847.
DMEA Movie Night — Delta-Montrose Electric Association members can attend any screening at the Fox Theater in Montrose for free; each family receives a $5 snack voucher. Movies and showtimes: MontroseMovies.com. DMEA is taking members to the movies to show appreciation during National Cooperative Month.
Monday October 10
5:30 p.m. — Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets in Montrose Library meeting room. Local action on environment; nonpartisan,national. All welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Tuesday, October 11
6 — 8 p.m. — Collage in the Canteen. Fall landscape with alcohol ink & mixed media. Fun art class with adult libations. All supplies, All supplies and 1 drink included. Studio space, ink, and art tools also available to use for alcohol ink artists who want to bring their own substrate (paper, ceramic, tile). Cash bar also available. WHAFV, 41 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Cost. $35 /$30 Military. Pre-register,kate@kathrynrburke.com
Wednesday, October 12
8 — 9 a.m. — The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley will present the “Eleven Colorado Ballot Measures, Pros and Cons,” at The Forum. This presentation will be held in Cascade Hall on the Colorado Mesa University-Montrose campus, corner of South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. Everyone is invited to attend. A recording of the presentation will be available on the City of Montrose YouTube channel.Additional voter information can be found at lwv-uv.org and Vote411.org.
1 — 3 p.m. — Alcohol ink on tile with Jana Adams. Plan a fun afternoon, learning, creating, and experimenting painting with alcohol inks on tile. Take home a finished art piece! No experience necessary. Plenty of instruction and all supplies and wine included. Pre-register, kate@kathrynrburke.com
6 — 7 p.m. — Virtual candidate forum for 3rd Congressional District Candidates Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. Join the forum via Zoom at https://bit.ly/CoD3Zoom with Closed Captioning and live Spanish translation available. Live stream can also be viewed on Facebook at facebook.com/lwvcolorado. Recording can be accessed on Oct. 13 at https://bit.ly/LWVrecording. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Colorado and several Western Slope chapters; moderated by Lori Schell.
6 p.m. — Cocktails & Collage. Fall landscape with alcohol ink & mixed media. Fun art class with adult libations. All supplies and 1 drink included. Cash bar also available. Mosaic, 21 N.Cascade, Montrose. Cost $35. Open to members only until Oct. 1, then open to the public. Pre-register,kate@kathrynrburke.com
Thursday, October 13
6 p.m. — Black Canyon Audubon Society meeting (open to public) in the Summit Room at the Montrose Field House, 25 Colorado Ave. The guest speaker will be Deb Callahan, president of the Friends of the San Luis Valley National Wildlife Refuges. She will introduce attendees to south-central Colorado’s Alamosa, Baca and Monte Vista refuges. She will also talk about her group’s efforts to support them with fundraising, education and events. In addition to infrastructure improvements, this nonprofit organization is responsible for the very popular Monte Vista Crane Festival, held annually in March.
7 p.m. — The Black Canyon McIntosh User Group holds its regular monthly meeting, via Zoom. Email jc@macdoktor.net for the Zoom link and credentials. The meeting includes an overview of “Finder,” as well as the usual troubleshooting discussion.
Friday, October 14
4 — 7 p.m. — Montrose Area Woodturners Art Exhibition and Sale, Cobble Creek Clubhouse, 699 Cobble Drive. Enjoy happy hour and the art of the lathe from the Montrose Woodturners.
6 — 10 p.m. — 5th Annual Kind & Dine, 80s Edition, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place. The annual dinner benefits PEER Kindness Inc,. which works to prevent bullying and to support kids. Tickets: $125, info@peerkindness.net or 970-971-7744.