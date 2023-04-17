Tuesday, April 18

7:30 p.m. - The documentary “ELEMENTAL: Reimagine Wildfire” premieres at the Sherbino Theater, 604 Clinton St., Ridgway. Doors open at 7. Tickets, $15, at sherbino.org



