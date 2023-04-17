Tuesday, April 18
7:30 p.m. - The documentary “ELEMENTAL: Reimagine Wildfire” premieres at the Sherbino Theater, 604 Clinton St., Ridgway. Doors open at 7. Tickets, $15, at sherbino.org
Wednesday, April 19
8 - 9 a.m. - Montrose County Assessor Brad Hughes joins The Forum to discuss how and when properties are valued and how the info is used to calculate property taxes. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third St. and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Free.
Thursday, April 20
4:30 p.m. - Books-n-Bites book club meeting for 9(ish)- to 13(ish)-year-old readers, Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Discussion is about “The Strangers” by Margaret Peterson Haddix. Sign up at bit.lymrldyouth or at the library Youth Services desk.
Friday, April 21
Noon - 1:30 p.m. - Montrose Republican Women monthly meeting, Hampton Inn Montrose, 1980 N Townsend Ave. Info: 970-209-5170.
5 - 7 p.m. - Montrose Center for the Arts’ annual spaghetti dinner, at the Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Fundraiser is $12 for adults (or $15 at the door) and free for kids younger than 6. Includes spaghetti, salad, bread, and there is a vegetarian option. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/artsketti
6 p.m. - We are Water Indigenous Water Stories at Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road. Bobby Jimenez plays the flute and tells stories about the importance of water to indigenous peoples. All ages welcome.
Saturday, April 22
2 p.m. - Ditch Cleanup at park between South 11th and 10th streets, Mesa and Junction Avenue. City provides bags; bring gloves, poles, grabbers, waders. Sponsored by Citizens Climate Lobby-Montrose. All welcome.
2 p .m. - Sexual assault survivors support event starts at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose, with free food, free temporary Medusa tattoos and charms for the first 50 people. Using charms and gemstones, create custom jewelry at the jewelry bar (prices a la carte). At 3:30 p.m., a scavenger hunt begins at Mosaic, then to Sidelines, Fabula, Hypoxia, Mauve and Reign. Show support and get free teal tinsel extension put in your hair at Reign. Hunt concludes at San Juan Brews, where scavenger hunt winners receive self - defense tools. At 5:15 p.m., “Men Taking a Lap for Survivors” begins at Centennial Plaza. This event is presented by Faultless Inc. and partners.
7:30 p.m. - Pop Stars & Superheroes concert by the Valley Symphony Association Orchestra and Chorus in their final performance of the season, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Drive. Tickets: ValleySymphony.net; Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St.), Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E. Niagara Road).
Sunday, April 23
10 - 11 a.m. - Author Bri Lafferty discusses “Wired to be Dysfunctional” at Bluecorrn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 Townsend Ave.
Monday, April 24
1 p.m. - Myrna Shirey, genealogist and president of Montrose’s genealogy society will present “Basic and Beginning Genealogy” at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Public welcome.
Tuesday, April 25
3 - 9 p.m. - “What Were You Wearing” art installation, highlighting the need for supporting survivors of sexual assault, at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Free . The installation, first created in 2014, is to challenge rape culture assumptions. Info: https://sapec.ku.edu/wwyw
