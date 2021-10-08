Sunday, October 10
10:30 a.m. — “Give A Dam Beaver” field trip and presentation with Nichole Fox to learn about beaver ecology. Sponsored by Great Old Broads for Wilderness. Space limited to 18 participants; RSVP at peggy.lyon@colostate.edu or 970-626-3195 for details and to reserve your spot.
4 — 7 p.m. — Haven House annual wine and cheese fundraiser; 43 Black Bear Way, Divide Ranch, Ridgway. Haven House Transitional Living Center presents information about its programs and community benefits of helping families transition out of homelessness and to self-sufficiency. Questions: Lil, 949-903-6161. Donations also welcome via www.havenhousehomeless.org.
Wednesday, October 13
8 a.m. — The League of Women Voters of the Ucompahgre Valley hosts its ballot info presentation at the Forum, CMU’s Cascade Room.
11 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Member Appreciation Day at Delta-Montrose Electric Association, 11925 63.00 Road, Montrose. Enjoy a free lunch from food trucks including Double Barrel Taco Co., Alarado Biscuit Co., Mountain Country BBQ, and Tamales & Mexican Food, plus meet new CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts, chat with DMEA employees and board members, and pick up a special member gift. No formal presentation; drop in at will.
Friday, October 15
6:30 — 8:30 p.m. — Opening for “Unbroken Spirit: Western Colorado’s Captive Mustangs” solo exhibit by artist Savannah Conley; Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 18.
Saturday, October 16
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Scarecrow Festival at Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Kids’ crafts, cider press, library storywalk and bookmobile; silent auction of donated scarecrows (bids close at 3 p.m. Sunday); lunch may be purchased from Mountain Country BBQ food truck. Free entry; donations welcome. Info: MontroseGardens.org; Lorraine, 970-275-8902.
2 p.m. — 10th Annual Pioneer Social, presented by Montrose County Historical Society, with sponsor Looney Bean Roasting Co., at Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave. This year’s program honors the Hartman family. Admission: Donations accepted at the door.
Sunday, October 17
10 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Scarecrow Festival at Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Kids’ crafts, cider press, library storywalk and bookmobile; silent auction of donated scarecrows (bids close at 3 p.m.); lunch may be purchased from Mountain Country BBQ food truck. Free entry; donations welcome. Info: MontroseGardens.org; Lorraine, 970-275-8902.
Monday, October 18
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley and the Uncompahgre Valley Education Association isco-sponsoring a candidate forum for the Montrose County Board of Education, at the Ute Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose.Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Masks are recommended. Candidates include: District A – Jeff Bachman, District C – Andrew Neal and Alice Murphy, District E – Cortney Loyd and Sarah Fishering, District F – Dawn Schieldt and Eric Kelley, and District G – Stephen Bush.Linda Gann (league member) will moderate the forum. Questions will be taken from the audience.
