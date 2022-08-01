Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put "events calendar" in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
8 - 9 a.m. — The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. This week features the owner of Secret Creek (formerly Colorado Yurt) and San Juan Construction.
Friday, Aug. 5
4 - 7 p.m. — First Friday reception for artists Susan Humphrey and Carla Stroh, at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave.
5 p.m. — Montrose Summer Music Series presents Cody Hibbard’s red dirt music at the Montrose Amphitheater, Cerise Park.
7:30 p.m. — "Natural History, Management, and Conservation of Elk,” By Nathaniel Rayl, CPW wildlife biologist and researcher. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Saturday, August 6
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Fellowship 9:30. Business Meeting 10:30. Show-and-tell, refreshments and program. Visitors are always welcome. For more information: Paula, paulalakecity@gmail.com, or Cheryl, 970-462-3849.
9 - 11a.m. — "Archery!" Kids ages 8 and up, learn a new skill or practice what you know! Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center lawn.
9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Carla Stroh teaches drawing and painting techniques at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. Sign up at pay at mc4arts.org, or mail check and registration to MCA, PO Box 1916, Montrose, CO 81401. This is a two-day workshop.
10 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Olathe Sweet Corn Festival in downtown Olathe. Parade, karaoke contests, corn-eating contest, live entertainment, activities, and all the sweet corn you can eat (11 a.m. - 7 p.m.) Hugh Phillips plays from 3 - 6. Narrow Gauge plays for the street dance from 7 - 10 p.m. Info: olathesweetcornfest.com
1:30 p.m. — Wine Tasting with History tour of LaNoue DeBois Winery. The venue is operated by a pioneer family with wonderful history in the valley. The Montrose County Historical Museum is offering the tour, with shuttle service from the museum at 21 N. Rio Grande Ave. to the winery; wine-tasting, a cheese plate and exclusive tote bag. Space is limited to 10; tickets are $25. Sign up at 970-249-2085 or info@montrosehistory.org. This tour repeats at 4 p.m.
4 p.m. — Wine Tasting with History tour of LaNoue DeBois Winery. Shuttle from Montrose County Historical Museum to winery for tasting, cheese plate, tote bag. Space is limited to 10; tickets are $25. Sign up at 970-249-2085 or info@montrosehistory.org
5 p.m. — Montrose Republicans Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, with keynote speaker Kyle Mann, of the Babylon Bee satirical news site and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert; Montrose County Fairgrounds and Event Center. Tickets: montroselincolnreagan.com
6-8 pm. — Gallery Reception for Cheri Isgreen. Cash bar, light appetizers, live music with Zoe and Dave Werden. RSVP appreciated. Museum of the Mountain West. 68169 Miami Road, Montrose.
7:30 p.m. — "Fire and Ice!" by Andres Aslan, professor of Geology, CMU. Learn about the formation of the San Juan Mountains by forces of glaciation and volcanoes. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center.
Sunday, Aug. 7
9:30 - 11 a.m. — Kids Activity: Beavers! Join park naturalist to learn about beavers with specimens, a beaver costume, and make a beaver lodge book to take home. Elk Ridge campground, camper services building, Ridgway State Park.
1:30 - 4:30 p,m. — Touch Tables: Tracks and Scat! Look at a variety of replicas, learn about different types, and make a booklet to take home. Ridgway State Park, Swim beach shower/picnic area. Dutch Charlie entrance.
Noon - 8 p.m. — Music by the River, a free event at Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. Food trucks, family fun, games and live music.
4 p.m. — R. Carlos Nakai, William Eaton & Will Clipman in concert at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place, brought to you by The Libraries of Montrose County Foundation, WingerBooks.com and the Friends of the Montrose Library. Free tickets are available at the Montrose Regional Library during business hours.
Monday, August 8
1-3 p.m. — Join the Northern San Juan Great Old Broads for Wilderness on a butterfly walk with Carrie Krickbaum Where: We will meet at the Crystal Lake Reservoir Dam. The walk is relatively flat. Please bring water, wear sturdy shoes, a hat and sunscreen. Carrie will also summarize the Colorado Butterfly Monitoring Network project. After, you may walk as far as you wish with Carrie on the Mears Trail. Info: northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com.
5:30 p.m. — Citizens' Climate Lobby meets to support local renewable energy; nonpartisan and national. All are welcome. Location: Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Info: 970-765-9095.
