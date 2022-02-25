Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Please include venue address. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email people can contact to receive the necessary credentials.
7 — 9 p.m. — Western Slope singer/songwriter Tim Veazey plays Upstairs at Precedence, a concert sponsored by Upstairs at Precedence and Aspire Higher Media Productions. Veazey has shared the stage with such artists as B.J. Thomas, Felix Cavilere (The Rascals), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, Ray Stevens, David Allen Coe, The Swinging Medallions, Kathy Mattea, Louise Mandrell, Ed Bruce, Sawyer Brown, Larry Gatlin, Chet Atkins, Mickey Newbury, and Karla Bonoff. Tickets: PrecedenceProductions.com. The venue is located at 511 E. Main St., Montrose. All local social distancing regulations are enforced.
7 — 9 p.m. — Fourth Friday Foreign Film, “Stray,” at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Saturday, February 26
7:30 a.m. — The Western Colorado Soil Health Conference begins with registration and check-in at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. The conference is a full day of workshops showing how famers, producers, gardeners, ranchers and related agencies how to apply soil health practices, particularly for drought resiliency. The conference begins with the first keynote address at about 8 a.m. and concludes with the final address at about 5 p.m. Walk-in registration is $55 or $20 for college students. Info: www.westerncoloradosoilhealth.org.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Guided snowshoe and ski tour of the winter wildlife up Red Mountain Pass, with biologist Steve Boyle. Moderate difficulty level at elevation of 8,000-plus feet. Dress for conditions and bring appropriate equipment, including snowshoes or nordic skis, poles, sunglasses, sunscreen, camera/smartphone, binoculars, water, sunscreen and lunch. No pets allowed. Registration is by $35 donation to Uncompahgre Watershed Project ($20 for full time students); space limited to 18. Meet at Ouray Visitor Center, 1230 Main St. in Ouray. Info/registration: www.uncompahgrewatershed.org/events;info@uncompahgrewatershed.org, or leave a message at 970-325-3010.
7 — 9 p.m. — The musical comedy team Duo Baldo will perform at the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave., Delta. This concert is sponsored by the Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association. Doors will open at 6 p.m. At the door tickets for single admission: $20/adult; $5/student. Season tickets: $45/adult; $15/student; $95/family. Masks will be required at this concert. Info: Connie Pittenger, 970-249-4308 or www.deltamontroseconcerts.com
Sunday, February 27
3 p.m. — Valley Symphony Orchestra Association winter concert, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Concertmaster and featured Debra TenNapel performs with the VSA in her last concert, along with principal cellist Martha Ditto, soprano Allyson Cotham and pianist Katy Kristoffersen. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 at the door; $5 for students 17 and younger. Available at ValleySymphony.org or Clubb’s in Delta, 502 Main St. Info: 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org
Monday, February 28
1 p.m. — Don Paulson, curator of the Ouray County Historical Museum, will speak on “Pioneer San Juan Mountain Clergy and Churches” at the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. All are welcome to this program sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy Center.
Tuesday, March 1
5:30 p.m. — Registration for Montrose County Republican Caucus; precinct caucus begins at 6:45 p.m. in the Montrose High School cafeteria, 600 S. Selig Ave. (Parking in stadium lot.) Candidate speeches (open to public) begin at 8 p.m. Preregister, find precinct and caucus location at caucus@cologop.org. Info: 970-596-5504. The GOP county assembly is at 8 a.m. March 12, Centennial Middle School gym.
6:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby meets at the Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second. St., in the meeting room. Showing of documentary “Thirst for Power.” All are welcome; nonpartisan. Info: 970-240-9146; citizensclimatelobby.org
Wednesday, March 2
8 — 9 a.m. — Montrose City Council candidates at The Forum. The Forum meets each Wednesday at Colorado Mesa University Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. The event is free. Upcoming Forum talk: City of Montrose street and construction projects, March 9.
Friday, March 4
5:30 — 7:30 p.m. — Knights of Columbus Friday night fish fry at St. Mary’s parish hall, Montrose. Adults: $15; children 6 — 12, $5; under 6, fee. Cash or checks only.
7 to 9:30 p.m. — The Classic Nashville Roadshow will take you on a journey down memory lane with favorite classic hits honoring the world’s most beloved country greats. This performance will be at the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave. This concert is sponsored by the Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Single-admission tickets, sold at the door: $20/adult; $5/student. Season tickets: $45/adult; $15/student; $95/family. Masks required. Ticket info: Connie Pittenger, 970-249-4308. Additional info: www.deltamontroseconcerts.com
Saturday, March 5
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance/Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Business meeting at 9:30 a.m.; show-and-tell, refreshments and program start at 10:30 a.m. Visitors welcome. Info: Paula, paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849, or or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Montrose County Democratic Party Caucus, remote on Zoom. Preregister at https://montrosedemocrats.org/ The county assembly will be 11 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. March 19, Centennial Middle School cafeteria.