November 2
8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Go vote! Turn in ballots in person before 7 p.m. at the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 320 S. First St., historic courthouse. It is too late to mail them. No ballots received after 7 p.m. can be counted.
November 3
8 a.m. — Child care shortages and needs in Montrose is the topic at The Forum, Cascade Hall, CMU-Montrose (South Third and Cascade Avenue). The Forum meets weekly at Cascade Hall, hosting a variety of talks of community interest. Upcoming: Nov. 10, Montrose County Manager Jon Waschbusch.
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. — “Wolves and Ranching” hosted by Working Circle. Free workshops for livestock producers in Colorado at HamptonInn and Suites, 1980 Townsend Rd, Montrose. Snacks and lunch provided for in-person participants. RSVP and/or questions, please email jennifer@workingcircle.org. Visit www.workingcircle.org/colorado-workshops for updates.
6:30 p.m. — Ann Duncan, registered dietitian and nutritionist with the Tri River Area CSU Extension Office presents the benefits of cooking with legumes as part of the Montrose Regional Library’s cooking classes. The presentation is at the Sharing Ministries Foodbank, 47 N. First St. Email tevans@montroselibrary.org, or call her at 970-964-2540, to register for this event or learn more about the series.
7 p.m. — Montrose County Historical Society presents Joel Evans presenting a slide show about exploring, camping and fishing the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Friendship Hall, Pioneer Room. Admission is free, the public is invited. Light refreshments may be available.
November 5
6 - 10 p.m. — Murder mystery dinner theater at Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
7: 30 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
November 6
9 a.m. — Veterans Day 5K run/1-mile walk starts at the Montrose Community Recreation Center, 16350 Woodgate Road. (Registration starts at 7:30 a.m.). Free for veterans. Otherwise, $20 per adult or $30 per family before Oct. 29. On event day, the cost is $25 per adult or $35 per family. All proceeds to Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans programs. Register: www.whafv.org.
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meeting, Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Fellowship, the business meeting at 10:30 a.m. Show and tell, refreshments and program. Visitors welcome. Info: Paula, paulalkaecity@gmail.com
5:30 p.m. — Evening of Unity fundraiser for Republican candidates, Montrose Pavilion, with cocktail hour, candidate meet-and-greet, buffet dinner, auction and live entertainment by Carolina American Country Band. Brief message at 6:30 p.m. by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. Tickets: $55 at www.blackcanyontickets.com. Info: Cat, 970-901-8389.
November 7
2 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.