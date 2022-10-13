Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Thursday, October 13
6 p.m. — Black Canyon Audubon Society meeting (open to public) in the Summit Room at the Montrose Field House, 25 Colorado Ave. The guest speaker will be Deb Callahan, president of the Friends of the San Luis Valley National Wildlife Refuges. She will introduce attendees to south-central Colorado’s Alamosa, Baca and Monte Vista refuges. She will also talk about her group’s efforts to support them with fundraising, education and events. In addition to infrastructure improvements, this nonprofit organization is responsible for the very popular Monte Vista Crane Festival, held annually in March.
Friday, October 14
4 — 7 p.m. — Montrose Area Woodturners Art Exhibition and Sale, Cobble Creek Clubhouse , 699 Cobble Drive. Enjoy happy hour and the art of the lathe from the Montrose Woodturners.
6 — 10 p.m. — 5th Annual Kind & Dine, 80s Edition, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place. The annual dinner benefits PEER Kindness Inc,. which works to prevent bullying and to support kids. Tickets: $125, info@peerkindness.net or 970-971-7744.
Saturday, October 15
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Scarecrow Festival at Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive; free entry, donations welcome. From 10 a.m. — 1 p.m., enjoy fall crafts, activities and bookmobile. At 1 p.m. is the Parade of Garden Critters — fairies, gnomes, scarecrows, you name it! Young and old can come in costume for the parade; meet in the gardens by 1 p.m.
5 p.m. — “Murder at the Grand Gatsby Speakeasy” dinner theater, presented by Montrose Center for the Arts and Magic Circle Players. Cocktails (cash bar) at 5 pm.; dinner seating at 6. Purchase tickets ($75) at MCA, 11 S. Park Ave. On-time arrival at the MCA is recommended on show night, as is period dress.
Sunday, October 16
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Scarecrow Festival at Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive; free entry, donations welcome. From 10 a.m. — 1 p.m., enjoy fall crafts, activities and bookmobile. Silent auction of donated scarecrows closes at 3 p.m.
Tuesday, October 18
6 p.m. — Hispanic Affairs and Housing Resources present a community screening of the documentary “A Decent Home,” at MADA, 17 N. Sixth St., Montrose. Learn more about the urgent issues of class and economic (im)mobility through the lives of mobile home park residents. Info: 970-249-4115.
Wednesday, October 19
7 p.m. — Chipeta Chapter of the Colorado Archaeological Society presents Benjamin Bellorado at the Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., whose talk is “Captivated with Footwear: Sandal, Sandal Imagery, and Social Identity across Cultural Landscapes in the Southern Bears Ears area during the Thirteenth Century.” He is an anthropological archaeologist who focuses on Indigenous cultures in the northern Southwest and he is laboratory director at Crow Canyon Archaeological Center. This program is free and open to the public.
Thursday, October 20
6 — 8 p.m. — Get creative with Alcohol Ink! Compose a colorful fall scene while you imbibe an adult beverage. Learn the secret to salvaging those pieces that didn’t quite work. It’s fun, but a little messy. Bring a smock or an old shirt. No experience necessary. A drink and all materials provided. $35. Register online: https://kathrynrburke.com/102022
7 p.m. — Delta County Historical Society hosts a presentation on the Eagle Rock Shelter excavation. Speaker is BLM archaeologist Colin Price. Free admission; light refreshments. Location: Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Fifth and Meeker streets, Delta.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone