Wednesday, July 5

5 - 7 p.m. - Bighorn sheep monitoring presentation/training.Learn about our citizen science project. Ouray Community Center, 320 Sixth Ave. For more information contact Great Old Broads for Wilderness at northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com.



