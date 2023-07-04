Wednesday, July 5
5 - 7 p.m. - Bighorn sheep monitoring presentation/training.Learn about our citizen science project. Ouray Community Center, 320 Sixth Ave. For more information contact Great Old Broads for Wilderness at northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com.
7 p.m. - Black Canyon Audubon is hosting a free lecture: Unleashing the Secrets of Bird Migration by author and researcher Scott Weidensaul at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place, Montrose. Advance free tickets are available from the Montrose County library, or reserve “will-call” tickets by emailing: Black.Canyon.Audubon.events@gmail.com.
Thursday, July 6
7:30 a.m. - Yoga in the Park, with Cindy DeJulio. Join DeJulio at River Bottom Park in Montrose for an hour of yoga instruction. Donations will benefit Partners. Sponsored by Dr. Mindy Miller.
10 a.m. - Nature Storytime at Taviwach Park, Montrose. Stories and activities by the Montrose Regional Library. suitable for all ages. Dress for weather; bring own blankets or chairs for seating. Check library’s Facebook for cancelation announcements. Taviwach Park is located off North Townsend Avenue, 2355 Air Park Way.
6 - 10 p.m. - Ridgway Concert Series presents Jenny & the Mexicats at Hartwell Park, 201 N. Railroad St., Ridgway. Free music. Food and beverage vendors; no outside alcohol allowed. No dogs.
7 p.m. - Live at the Candle Factory: Tiffany Christopher with Mollie Fischer, Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. No cover charge.
7 p.m. - EMD Night at The Temple, with DJ Eric G., Illuminasti and DJ ShockerT. Tickets: $15 at the door. The Temple is located at 511 E. Main St., Montrose.
Friday, July 7
4:30 - 7 p.m. - First Friday reception for Montrose Center for the Arts July guest artist, Kaitlynn Hurford. Her solo show will hang from July 7 - 29 at the center, 11 S. Park Ave. Mixed Bag Jazz provides tunes during First Friday.
6 p.m. - Montrose Summer Music Series presents the Erik Stucky Band, featuring AJ Fullerton. Opener: The Huck Experience. Food and beverage for sale. Free show; Rotary Amphitheater stage at Cerise Park, Montrose. All Points Transit offers free shuttle service from 5 - 10 p.m.
6 p.m. - Friday Night Bikes, presented by Community Options Inc., 932 N. Park Ave., Montrose. All-inclusive summer event every Friday night this summer. Community Options has bikes you can borrow if you do not have one; waiver may be required. Info: Jessica, 970-249-7768, ext. 107.
7-8:30 p.m. - “Naming the Peaks of the Uncompahgre” by Don Paulson published author. Dutch Charlie Entrance at Visitors Center. Ridgeway State Park, 970-626-5822.
Saturday, July 8
9 a.m. - The Montrose Library Book Club discusses “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens. All are welcome. The library is at 320 S. Second St. Info: lmclean@montroselibrary.org.
9-11 a.m. - Nature Detectives: Let’s catch some Crayfish and many more macroinvertebrates! Nets will be provided. Pa Co Chu Puk Entrance at Paco Ponds. Ridgeway State Park, 970-626-5822.
1 - 7 p.m. - San Juan Brews/Ben Franklin Summer Cornhole Series at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. $40 per team; proceeds from registration go to Young Life.
7-8:30 p.m. - "Mountain Search and Rescue" by Sean Hart, active team member. Dutch Charlie Entrance at Visitors Center. Ridgway State Park 970-626-5822.
8 - 9: 30 p.m. - Comedy at Canyon Creek B&B, 820 E. Main St., Montrose, featuring Dan Bulitz Jr. and Korey David. Tickets: $15; purchase at canyoncreekbedandbreakfast.com (click “Comedy” button). Show is for 21 and older.
Sunday, July 9
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Bluecorn Brunch, featuring the Black Canyon Boys, at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Music from noon to 2 p.m. Brunch available from 10 a.m until sold out.
July 10
4:30 - 6:30 p.m. - Citizens Climate Lobby meets at Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second St. The West's water situation (Powerpoint), then update on progress to become 501 c 4. Nonpartisan, national, environmental. All welcome.
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Baldy Mountain Project Open House. Presentation and open house until 7 p.m. at Ouray County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 22739 U. S. 550, Ridgway. Learn more about the project at https://www.nationalforests.org/baldy-mountain.
