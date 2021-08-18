Friday, August 20
7:30 — 9:30 p.m. — A Weekend of San Juan Chamber Music at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
2 p.m. — Registration opens for Highgraders Holiday’s horseshoe tournament in Ouray. Registration is $20. The Highgraders Holiday celebrates miners and the history of mining. Events are in Fellin Park, with parking at the bottom of Ninth Avenue in Ouray. Additional events on Aug. 21 and 22.
Saturday, August 21
8 a.m. — all day — Free fun for kids at Youth Appreciation Day,with multiple events at multiple locations throughout town. Highlights include Kiddie Carnival; Rec Fest; mini golf; jump houses; dance instruction; police K-9s; standup paddle board instruction; arts and crafts events; super splash-n-slide; CareFlight helicopter, police cars, armored vehicle, construction equipment display and high voltage safety demo. Multiple other events and opportunities for fun, too. View the full schedule at the Montrose Recreation District’s Facebook page or montroserec.com.
9 a.m. — Highgraders Holiday kicks off with registration in Ouray’s Fellin Park, celebrating 145 years of mining history. Hand mucking at 10 a.m.; spike-driving at 11 a.m.; single-man drilling at noon and single jack at 3 p.m. More events Aug. 22. Parking at bottom of Ninth Avenue in Ouray.
7:30 — 9:30 p.m. — A Weekend of San Juan Chamber Music at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Sunday, August 22
9 a.m. — Registration for Highgraders Holiday, celebrating mining, begins in Ouray’s Fellin Park. Team drilling at 10 a.m.; machine mucking at noon and double jack at 2 p.m. Parking at bottom of Ninth Avenue.
Wednesday, August 25
7 — 9 p.m. — Wednesday Night Movie at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray. Showing “Swallow.” A young housewife develops a disorder that gives her an irresistible urge to eat inedible objects. Rated R. $5 admission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 26
6:30 p.m. — Bingo fundraiser for the kids of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, hosted by the the Kappa Iota Chapter of ESA and the Elks Club. At Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest, Montrose.
7 p.m. — Vegan Potluck from skills taught earlier in the month by Sasha Jacobo, Food Security Coordinator with Valley Food Partnership. Email Taylor at tevans@montroselibrary.org for more information.
Friday, August 27
7 — 9 p.m. — Fourth Friday Foreign Film at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray. Featuring “Another Round.” Four high school teachers drink daily to see how it affects their lives. Rated TV-Mature. $5 admission.
Saturday, August 28
7:30 a.m. — Haven House Driving to End Homelessness annual golf tournament and silent auction at Cobble Creek, 699 Cobble Drive. 7:30 a.m. is registration. Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. For information, registration, or to donate money or items for silent auction, visit havenhousehomeless.org.
8 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Household hazardous waste collection at the City of Montrose Public Works Shop, 1221 64.50 Road. Accepted items include batteries, light bulbs, liquid fuels and chemicals, granular fertilizer, herbicides/pesticides, paint, aerosols, fire extinguishers, propane/oxygen tanks. Fees and weight limits apply.
10 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Ridgway RiverFest at Rollans Park, Ridgway. The Ridgway RiverFest is a family-friendly celebration of the Uncompahgre River, our watershed and river recreation with all-age river races, live music by Jack Hadley Blues Trio and Doug & Heather Americana duo, local food and drink, and watershed educational and cultural programs. Information: https://ridgwayriverfest.org/
11:30 a.m. — Newcomers and Neighbors group get-together and potluck at Lions Park Clubhouse (North Seventh Street and Nevada Avenue). Adults who have recently moved to Montrose, or who have been here for a while and would like to learn more about the area/social activities. Chicken, tea, lemonade and water provided at potluck; call Kathy at 303-919-8741 to tell her what side dish you will bring to share.
4 — 6 p.m. — Art show featuring Teresa Johnson at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray. Show runs through Oct. 8.
5 p.m. — Montrose County Democratic Party barbecue at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. 7th St., Montrose. Featuring surprise keynote speaker, 3rd Congressional District candidates, silent auction, and The Brown Family Band. Dinner by Hog Rock BBQ; cash bar. Tickets: montrosedems.org/bbq
6:30 p.m. — Montrose Pavilion Dance Club welcomes New Vision band for an evening of dancing at the Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Admission $5. Bring food — purchased from store or fast food only — to share. Music begins at 7.
7:30 — 9:30 p.m. — Solohawk performs live music at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray. Tickets: $17/advance; $20 at door; $5 for students. Purchase at thewrightoperahouse.org
Sunday, August 29
5:30 p.m. — An Evening with Ken Burns at the Michael D. Palm Theatre, Telluride, presented by the Telluride Historical Museum. Legendary director Ken Burns, with co-directors Sarah Burns an David McMahon, hosts a film screening of ‘The Central Park Five,’ Q&A and a book-signing. Doors at 5:30 p.m.’ event at 6 p.m. $20 for museum members and $25 for non-members. Purchase at telluridemuseum.com. The theatre is located at 721 W. Colorado Ave. in Telluride.
