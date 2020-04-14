The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests and the San Juan National Forest are seeking public comment regarding a proposal by San Miguel Power Association, Inc. to reconstruct an existing 16.2 mile transmission line system known as the Red Mountain 44 kilovolt (kV) line. This includes approximately 12 miles of transmission line located on federally managed lands, primarily adjacent to U.S. 550 in Ouray and San Juan counties.
If approved, the project would provide increased service, reliability, and a backup power source for the communities of Ouray and Ridgway along with the surrounding rural areas. In addition, a fiber optical ground wire would be added to the new line and would have spare fibers which could be used for commercial purposes such as expanding broadband service.
Submit comments by May 6 to:
• Mail to Ouray District, Attn: SMPA Red Mountain Rebuild, 2505 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401
• Email to brittany.duffy@usda.gov
• Fax to 970-240-5367, Attn: SMPA Red Mountain Rebuild.
