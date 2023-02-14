The Bureau of Land Management Uncompahgre Field Office is seeking feedback on a preliminary Environmental Assessment for the Jumbo Mountain Comprehensive Travel and Transportation Management Plan involving about 1,900 acres of public land near the town of Paonia.

The plan would designate approximately 30 miles of travel routes in the Jumbo Mountain Special Recreation Management Area (SRMA) as part of the 2020 Uncompahgre Field Office Resource Management Plan.



