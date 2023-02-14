The Bureau of Land Management Uncompahgre Field Office is seeking feedback on a preliminary Environmental Assessment for the Jumbo Mountain Comprehensive Travel and Transportation Management Plan involving about 1,900 acres of public land near the town of Paonia.
The plan would designate approximately 30 miles of travel routes in the Jumbo Mountain Special Recreation Management Area (SRMA) as part of the 2020 Uncompahgre Field Office Resource Management Plan.
In summer 2021, the Uncompahgre Field Office conducted a pre-scoping period to obtain input from community partners, local government, recreational groups, and the public on travel routes within the SRMA.
The BLM used this feedback to inventory sensitive resources and inform route evaluation and development of the draft analysis.
“A travel management plan allows us to make the existing trail system official by installing signage and maps and performing trail maintenance work,” said Suzanne Copping, Uncompahgre Field Manager.
“These measures are critical for improving the quality of the recreational user experience and protecting natural and cultural resources in the SRMA.”
Public meetings are planned for Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16 from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Paonia Town Hall Community Room, 214 Grand Ave., Paonia. The meetings will be open house format, with BLM employees available to answer questions and clarify information in the draft analysis.
The public comment period is now through April 10. Substantive comments on the preliminary Environmental Assessment can be submitted to: BLM Uncompahgre Field Office, Attn: Caroline Kilbane, 2465 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401.
Project maps and information, including how to submit comments, is available at https://eplanning.blm.gov/ Enter "Jumbo Mountain" in the advanced search box.
Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or any other personal identifying information in your comments, please be advised that your entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time.
While individuals may request the BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so. If you have additional questions, contact Caroline Kilbane, Outdoor Recreation Planner, at 970-240-5310 or by email to ckilbane@blm.gov.
