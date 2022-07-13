The National Park Service released the draft Wilderness and Backcountry Management Plan and Environmental Assessment for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area on June 21.
The public comment period was set from June 21 to July 21, and has now been extended to Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, allowing two additional weeks.
The effort will provide long-term direction to preserve wilderness and backcountry resources while offering a spectrum of visitor opportunities in the parks.
The document, which includes an overview of the planning history, planning goals and issues, proposed management zoning, management strategies and actions, climbing management plan, and other sections, is available for review at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/BLCA-CUREWBMP.
Interested parties should submit comments either on the website or via mail, postmarked no later than Aug. 4, to Black Canyon of the Gunnison NP – Curecanti NRA, Attention: Superintendent Deanna Greco, 102 Elk Creek, Gunnison, CO 81230. Your comments are valued;please share your thoughts during this open public comment period.
