The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Gunnison Ranger District, in partnership with Crested Butte Mountain Bike Association and Sustainable Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee, is seeking public comment on the environmental assessment for the North Valley Trails project.
The purpose of the project is to provide an enhanced and more diverse user experience in the greater Crested Butte area by facilitating safe, responsible and sustainable recreation infrastructure improvements within the current trail system.
The proposed action consists of eight new trails or trail segments, one trail re-route and three trailhead parking or day use area expansions and enhancements across the northern half of the Gunnison Valley. This action would result in approximately 9 miles of trail construction and 1 mile of decommissioned trail.
Additionally, 18.7 acres of disturbance are proposed for expansion of existing parking areas and enhancement of the infrastructure at the Brush Creek Trailhead, Tent City Day Use and Designated Camping Area and Walrod Trailhead. Day use area and parking disturbance acreage includes both the existing hardened parking areas and expansion areas.
