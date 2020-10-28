The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, Ouray Ranger District and Bureau of Land Management Uncompahgre Field Office, are inviting comments on a proposal from Ouray Silver Mines, Inc. (OSMI).
OSMI has applied to lease approximately 152 acres of locatable minerals under National Forest System-acquired lands.
These NFS-acquired lands were patented mining claims that reverted to public domain status. The requested “fringe lease” application areas would connect OSMI’s patented claims to OSMI’s Revenue Tunnel, providing access to silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc mineral deposits in OSMI’s patented claims.
No post-leasing surface disturbance is anticipated on NFS lands as part of this action. Because no post- lease surface disturbance is proposed, potential impacts to water resources are expected to be the primary focus of the environmental assessment.
Additional information on this project, including the project map, can be found on the project website. Visit https://tinyurl.com/osmilease to be redirected to the site.
Please send comments to:
Attn: OSMI Fringe Lease EA, 2250 S. Main St, Delta, CO, 81416; or fax 970-240-240-5367. Feedback will be most helpful if received by Nov. 13. Direct project questions to Brittany Duffy at brittany.duffy@usda.gov.
