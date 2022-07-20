Comments sought on wolf reintro rule

Special to the Montrose Daily Press
To assist the state of Colorado in the reintroduction of gray wolves into the state, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is initiating the process to develop an experimental population rule to provide the authority and flexibility needed to manage the reintroduced wolves under the Endangered Species Act.
Several public meetings have been slated for early August, including one in Gunnison on Aug. 2, from 6 — 8 p.m. at the Gunnison County Fairgrounds.
While evaluating the state’s request to provide for management of reintroduced wolves as an experimental population under the ESA, the USFWS must complete an environmental review of the potential impacts under National Environmental Policy Act framework through the development of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
This announcement is inviting the public to help inform the scope of the EIS at this early stage in the process.
As the result of a statewide voter-led initiative passed in November 2020, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is responsible for reintroducing the gray wolf in a portion of the species’ historical range in Colorado no later than Dec. 31, 2023.
Since the gray wolf was relisted as an endangered species in February 2022, CPW has requested the designation of an experimental population under section 10(j) of the ESA to provide increased management flexibility.The USFWS uses a range of partnerships and conservation tools to recover endangered and threatened species. Section 10(j) allows USFWS to designate a population of a listed species as experimental if it will be released into habitat outside the species’ current range.
A 10(j) rule would help CPW manage the potential impacts of gray wolf reintroduction to stakeholders while ensuring that reintroduction and management of wolves is likely to be successful and contribute to conservation of the species.
The EIS will consider the environmental and socioeconomic impacts of the potential 10(j) rule and associated management flexibility. The USFWS is opening a 30-day public comment period for input about the scope of the EIS beginning July 21; comments can be submitted through regulations.gov.
In addition to the Gunnison meeting, USFWS is hosting the following public meetings during which people can provide comments:
• Aug. 3, 2022 – Silverthorne Pavilion, Silverthorne, 6 — 8 p.m.
• Aug. 4, 2022 – Moffat County High School, Craig, 6 — 8 p.m.
• Aug. 10, 2022 – Virtual meeting, 6 — 8 p.m. (Details not announced.)
The next steps will be for USFWS to consider the comments in developing the EIS and alternatives, and to draft a 10(j) rule. Once the draft EIS and draft 10(j) rule are complete there will be a separate public notice and comment period.