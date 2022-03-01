The 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet via videoconference March 22 to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of county judge for Ouray County. The vacancy will be created by the resignation of the Honorable Zachary Martin. The vacancy occurred on Feb. 26.
To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of Ouray County at the time of investiture and have graduated high school or attained the equivalent of a high school education as indicated by the Department of Education, based upon the record made on the General Education Development test. The annual salary for this position is $34,156, and it is a 20% position. The initial term of office of a county judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent county judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of four years.
Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice Monica M. Márquez, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive, Leslie German, 1200 N. Grand Ave., Montrose, CO 81427.
The completed application must be e-mailed to the address listed in the instructions below no later than 4 p.m. on March 16. Late applications will not be considered. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. on March 9.
The members of the nominating commission for the Seventh Judicial District are: Anna Cooling, Montrose; Aaron Huckstep, Crested Butte; Martha Whitmore, Ridgway; Paul Major, Telluride; David Inouye, Hotchkiss; and Alvin Lutz, Lake City. This commission currently has one vacancy.
