The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission recently approved a new pass for state wildlife areas.
The pass will go on sale starting May 1 at cpwshop.com or any CPW office.
“This is an important step in ensuring everyone who visits our state wildlife areas is contributing to their management and maintenance,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow.
A rule change implemented last July required anyone 18 or older to have a valid hunting or fishing license to access state wildlife areas or state land trust lands leased by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (The age requirement has since been changed; see below.)
A working group composed of staff and stakeholders was created last November to determine what a pass to a state wildlife area would look like and in January, it recommended the annual pass at a level similar to the annual fishing license, with discounts for young people and senior citizens, as well as a one-day pass option priced comparably to a one-day parks pass; requiring a Habitat Stamp and a surcharge for the Wildlife Management Public Education Fund in addition to the pass, and offering a discounted low-income annual pass option.
The age at which a hunting license, fishing license or state wildlife area pass is required to access the areas was reduced to 16 and older to better correspond to the youth pass and license options.
State wildlife areas were purchased through hunting and fishing license revenue and also were established primarily for wildlife habitat, with recreational uses coming in second. The revenues from the license sales are also matched with federal income from the excise taxes collected on the sale of hunting and fishing equipment.
With outdoor recreation exploding — and negative effects such as trash, squatting and improper uses being seen — the wildlife commission determined hunters and anglers should not be the only ones paying to maintain or acquire state wildlife areas.
CPW had historically been bound by stringent guidance from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on how income earned from these properties could be accounted for, making the creation of another kind of pass to access these areas financially unfeasible. But in late 2020, CPW received approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for a new accounting approach that made adding a pass as an option for access to these properties feasible.
Colorado State Wildlife Area pass fees
• Annual: $36.08
One-day: $9
Youth (ages 16-17) annual: $10.07
Senior (ages 65 and older) annual: $10.07
Low-income annual: $10.07
(Fees include a $1.50 Wildlife Education Fund surcharge)
• Plus a fee of $10.40 for a Colorado Wildlife Habitat Stamp
The annual pass is valid from March 1 – March 31 of the following year, also aligning with the 13-month season for fishing licenses in Colorado.
