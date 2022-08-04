The Montrose Board of County Commissioners proclaimed August as Child Support Awareness Month at Wednesday's board meeting.
Child Support Awareness Month stresses the importance of child support in developing healthy communities and families.
“I want to thank [Child Support Manager] Chris Sorenson and her team for staying on top of child support and helping parents stay accountable to their children,” said Commissioner Sue Hansen.
“I will echo that — thank you for all the hard work that you all do. There are all kinds of pieces to this puzzle and all of those pieces help these kids have better lives," said Commissioner Roger Rash.
"As someone who grew up in a household without fatherhood support, I know how important it is to have the financial support of both parents if possible. Living in poverty is difficult and often times that child support payment could be the difference between dinner or not. It’s not easy living in a split household and keeping up with child support — it’s difficult, but I would like to thank the parents that make this happen.”
Not only do children need financial and emotional support, they need the support of parents, extended families, caregivers, and the community around them. This support helps children thrive and grow up to become healthy, productive adults that can contribute to the community.
Payment of child support helps build stronger connections between the parent and their child. A stable financial environment helps children to be successful in school and also reduces reliance on public assistance programs.
In 2021, over $345 million dollars was collected for families across Colorado. The commissioners would like to recognize all individuals who consistently pay child support, not only in Montrose County, but also across the state.
Montrose County believes in the importance of bringing awareness to the growing need for child support and commissioners were proud to proclaim August as Child Support Awareness Month.
Montrose County also aims to educate families on the availability of child support services while also enhancing those services. The goal is to meet all the needs of all family members. For more information on child support, please visit https://www.montrosecounty.net/825/Child-Support-Services.
