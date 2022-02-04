The Montrose Community Foundation awarded a total of $2,500 to the Centennial Middle School Shop Program and the City of Montrose Youth Council for their work on behalf of Montrose students.
The funds were part of the Montrose Hardware “Building Community” Grant Program, a program focused on funding inside and outside of the classroom experiences that encourage critical thinking and make students excited about learning.
Centennial Middle School received $1,500 for a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine. CNC machining is a manufacturing process in which pre-programmed computer software dictates the movement of factory tools and machinery, a process used for many applications around the world.
“As technology changes in the world of wood working Centennial Middle School Woods Classroom is in the process of staying up to date with the machines that we are teaching our students,” teacher Ray Hirman said.
“With the Building Communities grant and other grants, we were able to purchase a CNC machine that the students will program and design different items for different projects. As time moves forward, we will keep pushing the edge of the designs for each class that comes through the wood’s classroom.”
The Montrose Youth Council was awarded $1,000 for its Fun at the Fieldhouse event.
Fun at the Fieldhouse was a free get-together hosted at the Montrose Recreation Field House with glow-in-the-dark dodgeball, food, and dance party for high school students.
“These grant funds are a great asset, both to our ‘Rock the Rec’ events and other upcoming events aimed at improving student mental health, and we are all very thankful,” Youth Councilor Gunnison Clamp said.
The Montrose Hardware Building Community Grants support teachers, administrators and students promoting positive educational programs for all students, regardless of age or financial circumstance. Sara Plumhoff, Executive Director of MCF said, “We’re thrilled to work with Montrose Hardware on their Building Community grants. We encourage students or educators with a great project or idea to apply, however, we especially look to fund projects that promote equity and inclusion for all students.”
