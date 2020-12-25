Compiled by Lauren Brant
Editor’s note: The Montrose Daily Press invited our readers to submit their recollections of an unforgettable holiday tradition, event or occurrence that made a Christmastime merry and bright in years past. Here’s what our readers had to say.
Downtown Denver had the Zeckendorf Plaza next to the MD&F dry goods store. The ice rink was on the plaza and people could look into it from above, especially from the Hilton Hotel next door. My sister and I would go down on the bus early in the morning and ice skate till lunch time. Dad would meet us at lunch time and give us money for eats and Christmas shopping.
We’d stash our skates in the locker provided and head to Woolworth’s for our favorite Hoagie sub. Then we shopped for the gelatin covered bath balls for mom and other things for our baby sister. We’d stop at the Denver Dry Goods store and purchase hankies and a tie for my Dad. Then back to skating.
We’d skate till dark and watch the folks eating at the Hilton as their attire was breathtaking to we wee people. When we had enough, we’d ring Mom on the payphone to come get us. I believe the call then was a dime. She usually had us meet her on the first level of the underground parking garage.
This memory avails itself every Christmas Eve as though it were just 1966 last year.
AliceMarie Slaven-Emond
Delta, Colorado
For many years now, I have become Father Christmas in a full robe and hood that a good friend made for me back in Crested Butte where for some nearly 20 years, I would gather the children around the town tree and magically light it up with sprinkles of magic fairy dust.
My fondest memory is the night when I was Father Christmas for a benefit at a local restaurant for a local girl with a diagnosis of leukemia. I had a large chair on a pedestal, a lit tree behind me and some 4 female elves helping the kids come up to sit on my lap for a photo with me. I must have had some 40-50 children of just about every age sit for the pictures.
However my fondest memory was when a young couple who were friends of ours brought their 3 month old black spaniel pup up and sat him in my lap. He looked up at me, licked my hand then promptly fell asleep. This was the last photo of the night and he remained there for some 10 minutes or so, until they took him, still sleeping.
Allen Beck MD (retired) aka “Father Christmas”
Tiffany, etc.
2020 My Last Christmas on Main Street
Glee Westcott
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.