Conejos County homicide suspect arrested

The man sought on a homicide warrant after investigators in Conejos County discovered human remains was arrested Thursday afternoon in Gallup, New Mexico, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Adre "Psycho" Baroz, 26, was sought as a fugitive. Officials from multiple agencies in southern Colorado on Wednesday identified him as a person of interest in their deaths investigation and a statewide alert was issued.
Members of the Colorado Springs Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who were assisting the Alamosa Police Department in locating Baroz found him in Gallup and arrested him without incident.
He is currently being held in New Mexico. He is suspected of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping in Colorado.
No further information was released and his arrest warrant is sealed.
According to information from a Wednesday press conference, investigating agencies in Conejos County had served a warrant on property near the town of Las Sauces and located skeletal remains a forensic anthropologist determined to be human. The resulting investigation led them to another property, where other remains were found. Agency heads Wednesday did not say what they believe ties Baroz to the properties or the remains.
