This last week was a momentous one for local high school seniors. Four schools have held graduation ceremonies for their students since last Tuesday.
On May 16, Black Canyon High School said goodbye to its first-ever graduating class, as 2022-2023 is the first year for the alternative school. Black Canyon Principal Angelique Chavez is ecstatic with how many students the school has touched since opening its doors last August.
“It was our hope to have 80 students in year one,” said Chavez to the Daily Press. “We have enrolled 125 students this year and have graduated 20 from Black Canyon High School!”
Student Alena Yarbrough and teacher Nicole Deyke spoke during the ceremony.
Peak Virtual Academy also recognized its graduating seniors on Friday, May 19, ceremony at the Montrose Pavilion. Peak had 24 students graduate this year.
Sunday saw the most grad caps fly into the air.
Olathe High School held a ceremony for 59 graduates shortly after noon.
Seniors Cesar Franco Ramirez, Tanner Carroll, and Nancy Suarez Duran spoke to the crowd and Joe Archuleta received the Distinguished Alumni Award.
This year’s class of OHS seniors obtained a little more than $1.23 million in scholarship money, and nine students made summa cum laude. Four students made cum laude this year.
Later that afternoon, it was Montrose High School’s turn to let seniors fly the nest. This is the first class to graduate as Red Hawks, said MHS Principal Heidi Voehringer at the beginning of their ceremony. Last summer, MCSD finished the transition from MHS Indians to MHS Red Hawks for the 2022-2023 school year.
MHS had 252 graduates this year who were offered a whopping total of $3.92 million in scholarships from their post-secondary institutions.
“Each and every one of our lives is going to be changed today, even if only a little bit,” said MHS senior Olivia Guseman to her peers.
A total of 31 MHS seniors received summa cum laude, meaning they held a GPA of 4.0 or above. Twenty-six earned cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.99.
2023-2024 MHS student body president Jack Flower accepted this year’s Distinguished Alumni Award on behalf of his uncle Fritz Flower.
“This is the end of an era for us here, but it is also just the beginning,” MHS senior Kenadee Hadlock told his classmates. “Here we go, onto our next biggest adventure, and I hope that you will have the time of your life.”
Vista Charter School will hold its graduation Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m., at the Montrose Pavilion.
