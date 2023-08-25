The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Gunnison Ranger District in partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) announce the start of reconstruction work on the Historic Alpine Tunnel road and Palisade Wall.

Construction began Aug. 21 and will continue through the fall season as weather allows. National Forest System Road #539, Alpine Tunnel road from Sherrod Loop to the west portal and National Forest System Trail #298, Williams Pass Jeep trail will be closed during construction for public health and safety.



