The Bureau of Land Management welcomes Suzanne Copping as the new Uncompahgre Field Office field manager in Montrose.
Copping will be responsible for guiding resource decisions on nearly 900,000 acres of public land in BLM Colorado's Southwest District, including the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area, a portion of the Dominquez-Escalante National Conservation Area, and four river systems — the Gunnison, San Miguel, Dolores, and Uncompahgre.
“The lands that make up the Uncompahgre Field Office radiate a natural beauty that is unparalleled in the United States,” said acting District Manager Elizabeth Dawson, in the announcement. “Suzanne will do a spectacular job leading the Uncompahgre Field Office and faithfully serve our stakeholders, partners and community.”
Copping started her federal career in 2001 as a program manager with the National Park Service’s National Heritage Areas program in Washington, facilitating landscape-scale heritage and working-landscape conservation and stewardship.
She came to the BLM to broaden her perspective on federal public land management and to experience the challenges and opportunities of managing for multiple-use.
Copping served as the as the associate district manager for the Rocky Mountain District in Cañon City, from 2017 to 2021. She has served as acting field manager for Gunnison Field Office, acting field manager for Uncompahgre Field Office, and acting district manager for Rocky Mountain District.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead and guide this talented and dedicated staff as we navigate through all manner of challenges,” said Copping. “It’s an honor to protect and manage the remarkable resources within the Uncompahgre Field Office for our communities and visitors to enjoy.”
She comes to the Western Slope with her husband Kevin, who has listened to, coached, and supported her as they took to the West in 2017. Proficient in BLM law, policy, and regulation, with strong problem-solving and relationship-building skills, Copping will engage directly with local partners and constituents to carry out BLM’s mission.
