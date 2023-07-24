Montrose County commissioners cite fond memories in naming Star Drive-In as landmark

The Star's concession stand, decked in red and white — as well as Plexiglas shields in light of COVID-19 — in 2020. 

 (Montrose Daily Press file photo)

One local business is driving efforts to help another: Copy Cats Inc. of Montrose has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the Star Drive-In recoup losses from a recent burglary.

Early July 18, someone broke into a storage building at the drive-in (600 Miami Road) and made off with an estimated $3,000-worth of candy. The person or people responsible also cost owner Pam Friend repair expenses, because they reportedly accessed the storage building by cutting into it.



