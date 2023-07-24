One local business is driving efforts to help another: Copy Cats Inc. of Montrose has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the Star Drive-In recoup losses from a recent burglary.
Early July 18, someone broke into a storage building at the drive-in (600 Miami Road) and made off with an estimated $3,000-worth of candy. The person or people responsible also cost owner Pam Friend repair expenses, because they reportedly accessed the storage building by cutting into it.
Montrose police and Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers are seeking information about who might be responsible. Meanwhile, Copy Cats is stepping in to help Friend, calling her “one of the hardest-working people we know.”
Friend, daughter of the drive-in’s original owners, has run the Montrose icon for decades. “She makes it a priority to keep the Star Drive-In open for the people of this community, knowing how much we all cherish and enjoy it,” Copy Cats’ owner stated on the GoFundMe page. “Let’s come together to give her our support and show her how much we appreciate what she does to make sure we can continue to enjoy this destination with our families for years to come!”
The GoFundMe goal is $8,000. As of Monday afternoon, people had chipped in $1,800.
Anyone with information about the crime can make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500; the P3Tips app, or P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest may result in a cash award to the tipster.
To report directly to law enforcement (anonymity not guaranteed), call WestCO Dispatch at 970-249-9110.
