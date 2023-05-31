People hoped for the best toss at Bosom Buddies' previous cornhole tournament, held at the Ute Indian Museum. This year's tourney is at Montrose Rec Center and the deadline to enter has been extended to the day of the event, June 10. (Courtesy photo/Bosom Buddies)
Bosom Buddies is extending the deadline to register for the June 10 Cornhole “Fun”raiser at the Montrose Recreation Center. Teams will now be able to register up to the day of the event.
“We still have slots open so two-man teams can still register online on our website www.BosomBuddiesSWC.org,” said Chairperson Kim Jones. “We recommend teams register as soon as possible, though, to ensure we have their sizes in our event T-shirts.”
Mail-in registrations will be accepted up to June 6. The cost is only $35 per person/$70 per team for a full day of summer fun. Each competitor will receive a day pass to the Rec Center and a tournament T-shirt while supplies last.
A “Long Toss Competition” will also be set up so anyone can buy a ticket to toss a Cornhole bag at a distanced board. Tickets will be available at one bag for $1; six bags for $5; and 28 bags for $20. At the end of competition, four talented “tossers” will win prizes courtesy of Abel’s Ace Hardware, Qdoba and Big-O Tires.
A beer tent and food trucks will be there so families are encouraged to attend to cheer on their team. The Rec Center is setting up a “water monster” to keep everyone hydrated
Grand Valley Cornhole Club will be helping Bosom Buddies organize the event added Jones. “We’re excited they’ll be coming from Junction for our event,” she said. “They helped us with our first tournament and are a fun group of players.”
Since 2001, Bosom Buddies Breast Cancer Support Group Of Southwestern Colorado has helped more than 4,000 people almost $1,000,000 in financial support for those affected by breast cancer. Bosom Buddies serves the residents of Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel Counties.
“All money raised from this event and our October Walk/Run is spent locally to help locals,” Jones said. “We need your help to keep our services available so come have fun on our Cornhole Day, June 10!”
