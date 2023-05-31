Bosom Buddies hosting cornhole 'fun-raiser' June 10

People hoped for the best toss at Bosom Buddies' previous cornhole tournament, held at the Ute Indian Museum. This year's tourney is at Montrose Rec Center and the deadline to enter has been extended to the day of the event, June 10. (Courtesy photo/Bosom Buddies)

Bosom Buddies is extending the deadline to register for the June 10 Cornhole “Fun”raiser at the Montrose Recreation Center. Teams will now be able to register up to the day of the event.

“We still have slots open so two-man teams can still register online on our website www.BosomBuddiesSWC.org,” said Chairperson Kim Jones. “We recommend teams register as soon as possible, though, to ensure we have their sizes in our event T-shirts.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?