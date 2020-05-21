Colorado nursing homes, senior facilities reach 711

Juniper Village at Aurora, where an outbreak of the coronavirus has killed several residents and sickened dozens.

 (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Colorado reported 77 new confirmed and probable coronavirus-related deaths among residents of nursing homes and senior care facilities in the past seven days, bringing the total number of fatalities at the facilities to 711.

The deaths continue to represent the majority of coronavirus-related fatalities in Colorado. Through Wednesday, they accounted for 57% of the 1,257 people with the disease who have died.

Infections among residents and staff members also grew since last week, according to data released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Confirmed and probable infections among residents reached more than 2,500 on Wednesday, up about 2,300 from a week ago. Meanwhile, confirmed and probable infections among staff were tallied at roughly 2,100 on Wednesday, up about 300 from a week ago.

Colorado public health officials have worked to limit the disease’s impact in nursing homes and senior care centers, but the virus continues to spread and kill residents.

Some of the hardest hit facilities include:

• Amberwood Court Rehabilitation in Denver, 15 deaths and 26 cases

• Centennial Healthcare Center in Weld County , 24 deaths and 46 cases

• Cherry Creek Nursing Center in Aurora, 33 deaths and 83 cases

• Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Morgan County, 20 deaths and 56 cases

• Mountain Vista Health Care in Jefferson County, 20 deaths and 74 cases

• Julia Temple Healthcare Center in Arapahoe County, 17 deaths and 30 cases

Read the rest of the story.

Tags

Load comments