With the CDC encouraging events or gatherings of 50 people or more to be postponed or canceled, a barrage of planned events have seen new dates in May and June.
Churches, sometimes with gatherings of hundreds of people, are seeing their normal routine flipped into a different reality, and one that is taking some getting used to.
“We had 11 people in the entire sanctuary building,” Lisa Petty said. “We were keeping distance from one another.”
Eleven is a far cry from the usual hundreds of people in attendance. Petty, pastor of United Methodist Church in Montrose, discussed the move to online streaming, where attendees can watch the services from home. The church has been streaming on Facebook for a month and a half, but this past weekend was different, as gathering in church wasn’t advised as precautions are in place as COVID-19 continues to spread.
“I think it went great,” Petty said. “We had a lot of comments from people. It was great just having the support from people you normally sit with.”
Grace Community Church joined United Methodist in their transition to online streaming on Facebook and on their online campus, gracemontrose.org. Senior Pastor Karl Leuthauser led the service and left a message earlier in the week discussing the change.
“We also care deeply about those who are a risk both in our church, and those who are at risk in our community. And if this, as Gov. Polis says, will help keep them safe, we’re willing to make the sacrifice,” Leuthauser said.
Grace’s Executive Pastor Calvin Schwarz was pleased with the live stream that was recorded Saturday night and aired on Facebook Sunday morning.
“It went really, really well,” Schwarz said. “As of [Tuesday] morning the streaming service reached over 1,600 people. No technical problems. We’re prepared to do it as long as we need to.”
With just the worship and sound team present in the building, it too was a different feel for the pastors at Grace, even though the church has streamed services for the past four years.
“There was not anyone else in the building, it’s totally new,” Schwarz said. “Before we always streamed every service live. Not seeing the parking lot filled up with people, not seeing people you normally shake hands with. We were all missing that social impact that church brings.”
During the stream for United Methodist, people were welcome to send emails or text messages for prayers, which allowed them to stay engaged with the service. Facebook comments were flooded with support. There were prayer requests during the service.
The different dynamic didn’t seem to have an impact on people’s positivity and outlook.
“I think it had a different impact,” Petty said. “It’s helping people connect in different ways. We usually think of church and worship as large group gatherings, but even if we were to hold worship, continue to make those phone calls and send letters to people.”
“People will learn over these next several weeks to connect with the service in a different way,” Schwarz said. “It could even have the potential to have even more meaning to them because of the unknowns that are out there. One thing they do know is God never changes and they know they can tune in like they normally do and watch a complete service.”
Many had access to the stream through their Facebook accounts, but others don’t have internet access, leaving United Methodist searching for creative ways to bring the service into their homes.
“We’re working on getting some of our young people and helping them set stuff up,” Petty said. “But even if they don’t have internet access, they have access on their phone. We’re trying to find creative ways around that and we are in the problem solving stage right now.”
Without a smartphone or internet, it’s more difficult for people who wish to watch the service. However, Petty indicated that many from the congregation still do have email and use it, allowing the church to provide updates if needed. It’s a way that so many found out the move to streaming the service online.
Usually, United Methodist would have three Sunday services. For now, the plan is to stream the 8:15 a.m. service on Sunday in a more traditional style. Blending the three services into one is a goal, and Petty indicated there’s difficulty in offering everyone what they’re looking for, but will do the best they can.
“We’re going to try to give everyone a little bit of what they need.”
The office at the United Methodist is closed for the next two weeks. The church plans to stick with streaming their online services through April and are looking into other ways to stream their service beyond just the Facebook platform.
Petty’s church will help serve as an advertising platform for the local school district, who plan to hand out bags of food to people in need every Wednesday.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
