Coronavirus is killing fewer Colorado nursing home residents, but officials warn the state hasn’t “turned a corner”

The number of new deaths and cases of the coronavirus at Colorado nursing homes and senior care centers continues to slow, but public health officials cautioned on Wednesday that the state has not yet “turned a corner.”
New deaths of nursing home and senior care center residents with coronavirus totaled 42 over the past week, according to data released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The weekly deaths were as high as 100 in April and May but have been declining in recent weeks.
Still, the impact of the virus at nursing homes across the state has been severe: More than 160 senior facilities are listed on the state’s outbreak list, 838 residents have died, and more than 3,000 residents have either tested positive or have probable infections.
Among nursing home and senior care center workers, there have been about 2,400 confirmed and probable cases of the virus and four deaths.
The active outbreaks include 19 confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths and 66 confirmed and probable cases among residents of the Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimmons in Aurora. As many as 30 staff at the facility also have contracted the disease.
“It’s very important to remind all of us that this is not over, even though the curve has been flattened,” Randy Kuykendall, director of health facilities for the state health department, said during a remote news briefing.
“We are seeing a decrease in the deaths and the number of cases is slowing. I think it’s all part and parcel of flattening the curve. I don’t think we’ve turned a corner. We’re in for, I think, a long battle with this disease until such a time as vaccinations come along.”
