Coroner ID's woman shot by Delta deputy; family calls for justice

The Delta County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman shot during a Friday traffic stop as Paige Pierce Schmidt, 26, of Austin.
According to available information, a Delta County deputy shot Schmidt during a vehicle pursuit on Colorado 92, near Hotchkiss. The deputy was placed on paid leave and the 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating the use of force.
Circumstances surrounding the chase were not immediately available.
In a news release, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office asked for “privacy” for both Schmidt’s family and the deputy, “by letting the investigation conclude.” Sheriff Mark Taylor said in the news release he is committed to full transparency at the conclusion of the investigation, when all information is available, and he will not name the deputy until the incident team submits its final report to the District Attorney’s Office, which will use the information to make findings as to whether the use of force was justified and whether any charges are warranted.
Friends and family of Schmidt are calling the shooting unnecessary and on the Facebook page, Justice for Paige, called upon the DCSO and the DA’s Office to investigate with honesty and transparency.
