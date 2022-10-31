Kimberly McGeehee, owner of SheShe Boutique, dressed as a child of the ‘70s, hands candy to Myah Sandoval, 2. Children made their way all up and down Main Street Monday, as businesses opened their doors to trick-or-treaters.
Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now..
1 of 15
Nathaniel, 1, stands in his dog costume outside San Juan Brews Monday morning, when downtown businesses opened their doors to trick-or-treaters.
(Justin Tubbs/Montrose Daily Press)
Two-year-old Grayson Sprang dresses as a ninja turtle, Aniya Rocha (2) dresses as a scarecrow and 4-year-old Isabella Soliz dresses as a vampire for trick-or-treating in downtown Montrose Monday.
(Justin Tubbs/Montrose Daily Press)
Dressed as a little lion, 10 1/2-month-old Onesimo was taken by his nanny to downtown Montrose Monday.
Asiah, 4, chose to dress as a hot dog for Halloween.
Three-year-old Grayson dressed as a dragon for Halloween.
Two-year-old Mayan dressed as Buzz Lightyear and went trick-or-treating downtown, including to retailer Mother Earth (pictured), with his dad Adam Steenburgh, Monday.
Double Barrel Taco bartender Megan Steffens, right, hands out candy to Grayson, 3, dressed as a dragon, and Avery, 4, dressed as Queen Elsa.
Meilani, 2, and Anahi, 5, pose for a picture after getting candy at Mother Earth in downtown Montrose on Monday.
Kru, 3, went trick-or-treating dressed as a ninja with his mom, Dana Roesener, who dressed as Wednesday Addams.
Arlene, 5, dressed as a princess and poses for a picture with Richard, 8.
Angie Condon poses with, Venice Condon, 7, for Halloween on Monday.
Kimberly McGeehee, owner of SheShe Boutique, dressed as a child of the ‘70s, hands candy to Myah Sandoval, 2. Children made their way all up and down Main Street Monday, as businesses opened their doors to trick-or-treaters.
(Justin Tubbs/Montrose Daily Press)
Victoria, 2, stands next to a large pumpkin at Town Hall Tavern, where bar owner Brian Sandoval was asking trick-or-treaters to guess the pumpkin’s weight.
Ashleigh Wilkes, left, pushes little one-year-old dino Roczen in a stroller while Kelcee Deltondo has to keep her 7-month-old dinosaur Kourtlan in a high-voltage cage.
(From left) Morgan, 4, dressed as a witch; Courtney, 15; Laurie, 17; Adam, 13, in an Among Us costume; baby Everly and mother Sarah; and Rachel, 19. All went downtown for Halloween Monday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone