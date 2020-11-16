The Montrose County School District (MCSD) COVID-19 Response Team (CRT) received confirmation that additional individuals at Cottonwood Elementary School (CES) tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, Nov. 15.
As a result of increasing COVID cases, quarantined cohorts, and the subsequent impact on school staffing, CES will transition to remote instruction and operations next week; presently, CES is scheduled to resume in-person instruction and operations on Monday, Nov. 30 after the conclusion of Thanksgiving Break.
All CES parents were notified on Friday, Nov. 13 to prepare for the possibility of a remote transition and have received confirmation of the temporary change prior to this community communication.
As our community plans for the Thanksgiving holiday, we urge all families to continue to take the precautions necessary for in-person instruction to continue.
Please be mindful of local health conditions, self-screen for temperature and symptoms prior to leaving the house for school or work, stay home when you are sick, wash your hands often, social distance whenever possible and wear your Personal Protective Equipment (masks) with consistency.
