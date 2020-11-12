The Montrose County School District (MCSD) COVID-19 Response Team (CRT) received confirmation on Wednesday that four additional individuals at Cottonwood Elementary School (CES) tested positive for COVID-19.
The CRT determined that the six CES staff members and 64 CES students who quarantined and sought COVID testing earlier this week now need to extend their quarantine through Friday, Nov. 21 and seek an additional COVID test, due to a confirmed, later, additional exposure. Three additional CES staff members will also need to quarantine through Nov. 21 and seek testing as well.
Based on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed outbreak definition, CES will now be considered a “classroom/cohort outbreak,” site. Working with Montrose County Public Health, MCSD has determined that viral exposure is presently contained to the presently quarantined cohort; CES in-person operations and instruction may continue due to our cohorting and layered mitigation practices.
MCSD has worked with Montrose County Public Health (MCPH) to contract trace any staff and students with whom the individuals had prolonged close contact. Montrose County School District has contacted all individuals affected, prior to public notification, and no other students or staff cohorts are affected at this time.
Please be mindful of local health conditions. As we enter the winter months and approach cold and flu season, we remind every community member to self-screen for temperature and symptoms prior to leaving the house for school or work, stay home when you are sick, wash your hands often, social distance whenever possible and wear your personal protective equipment (masks) with consistency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.