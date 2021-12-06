Fire management officials from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District began the Dillard Mesa unit of the Cottonwood Hollow prescribed burn, Monday, Dec. 6.
The project area is located 27 miles west of Montrose. It's intended to burn approximately 750 acres of Gambel oak and ponderosa pine. Only a single day of ignition is planned with monitoring through the next several days pending forecasted precipitation for next week. The purpose for the prescribed burn is to improve vegetation regeneration, wildlife habitat, reduce hazardous vegetation (fuels) buildup and to promote a wildfire resilient landscape.
The prescribed burns will be accomplished using joint-agency fire resources, mitigation measures and protocols that are in place to reduce the risk and transmission of COVID-19. Air quality will be closely monitored to mitigate smoke related impacts to communities. Smoke may be visible in the Delta, Olathe and Montrose areas.
For information on prescribed burns, pile burns, wildfires and fire restrictions on National Forest System lands and other areas, call the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information line at 970- 874-6602, visit the GMUG Forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/gmug
