Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Montrose County is under Stage 1 fire restrictions as of June 15, due to extreme winds, high temperatures and ongoing drought.
The fire restrictions apply to unincorporated parts of the county; municipalities within the county — such as the City of Montrose or the towns of Olathe, Nucla and Naturita — can enact their own restrictions, if deemed appropriate.
The stage 1 fire restrictions do not allow open burning of any kind to include agricultural burning, open campfires, and fireworks. Smoking cigarettes outdoors is not allowed, unless in an enclosed vehicle or building or in a developed recreation site. Campfires in a pre-approved campground, state park/KOA, or enclosed fire pits are permitted.
“Fire restrictions have become increasingly common for those of us in the western United States; however, they are important and necessary measures to help keep our public lands and community safe,” said Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard, in a news release announcing the restrictions.
“As always, the sheriff’s office works closely with federal land management partners and adjoining counties to monitor conditions. In addition to unprecedented winds, hotter than normal temperatures have resulted in worsening dry conditions.
“As a community, we must all do our part to prevent wildfires including creating defensible space around your residence, following restrictions when camping, and always making sure to drown out campfires (in an approved fire pit). I appreciate the public’s help in taking measures to prevent wildfires in our area.”
Lillard acted under authority provided by a Montrose County commissioners resolution allowing him to implement restrictions.
Violating the fire ban include: Class-2 petty offense with fines ranging from $100 to $500 depending on the number of offenses. If a fire causes damage to another individual’s property, additional criminal charges may apply. These fire restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.
The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office also announced Stage 1 fire restrictions effective June 15; these are similar restrictions to Montrose County and apply only in unincorporated areas. Fire restrictions are usually regional in scope, with multiple counties acting in tandem, because fire conditions are typically the same throughout the area.
Additionally, the Bureau of Land Management and the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area have announced Stage 1 fire restrictions in the area, also effective June 15 and until further notice.
These restrictions apply to all BLM public lands administered by the Gunnison and Uncompahgre Field Offices within the boundaries of Delta, Gunnison, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel and portions of Hinsdale and Saguache counties, including Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area, and the Uncompahgre Field Office side of Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area.
The restrictions align with local orders and guidelines to protect the public’s safety during high fire danger.
Stage 1 fire restrictions on BLM-administered lands:
• Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e. a metal, in-ground containment structure – fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable)
• No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.
• No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or in a barren area free of vegetation
• No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.
• No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame except an area that has been cleared of vegetation.
• No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark-arresting device properly installed and in working order.
Stage 1 fire restrictions on these lands will become effective at 12:01 a.m. June 15, and will be in place until further notice. Violation of federal fire restrictions is punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000 or imprisonment for not more than 12 months or both. In addition, those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs of suppressing the fire.
Fireworks are always prohibited on public lands.
For West Slope Fire Information visit https://westslopefireinfo.com