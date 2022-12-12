Montrose County Human Services is accepting Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) applications now through April 30, 2023.

LEAP is designed to help low-income households meet their winter home heating costs; it does not pay the entire cost of home heating. LEAP is a federally funded program through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and managed locally by Montrose County Human Services.



