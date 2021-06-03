Montrose County Manager Ken Norris’ contract was ended Thursday after seven years, in what Montrose County in an announcement called a mutual agreement.
Norris is entitled to a year of severance pay and benefits, per his contract.
Norris worked for the county starting in 2010 as the facilities director. He was appointed as county manager in 2014.
Deputy County Manager Jon Waschbusch will serve as interim county manager.
“We are extremely grateful to Ken for his dedication, expertise, and positive attitude over the past seven years,” said Montrose County Board of Commissioners Chair Sue Hansen in the announcement.
“Ken was and remains a local government professional and influential community member. His high level of skills and expertise, along with an impressive background, have helped make Montrose County a leader on the western slope. Moving forward, we look to build on that foundation and continue to innovate and grow.”
Norris, a licensed engineer, was credited for saving the county money as officials navigated through building the Montrose County Event Center and public works facilities.
He could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
