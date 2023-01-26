Montrose County proudly valuable resources, through a rebate program for turf replacement.
Inspired by House Bill 22-1151, the county budgeted for and created a Turf Replacement Rebate Program. The bill was sponsored by local Rep. Marc Catlin and is intended to incentivize landowners to develop water-wise landscapes.
To get the program started, Montrose County allocated $10,000 in the 2023 budget and aims to take advantage of grant funds through the Colorado Water Conservation Board for added funding (per the bill) and greater impact.
“We are nothing if without water—our economy, community, and way of life would not exist if not for the water that is here,” said Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen. “As the bill notes, irrigation of outdoor landscaping accounts for nearly half the use within municipal and industrial sectors of the state — converting many of those areas to water-wise landscaping will help keep water in the river for agriculture and potable uses. It’s our duty to help preserve our community’s future through water conservation.”
“I think it is great Montrose County is offering a turf replacement rebate program,” said Catlin. “We are all going to have to be involved in conserving water. I am proud of Montrose County and the people for wanting to do their part for the western slope in facing this drought.”
The program reimburses approved landowners for up to $2,000 in project costs and as much as $2 per square foot to replace turf.
There is limited funding available, and a competitive award process will reimburse plans that best accomplish the criteria.
The application deadline is March 30. Applicants selected will have 30 days to submit a full landscaping plan along with the required paperwork. It is important that projects help showcase the beauty of landscaping that is well-adapted to Western Colorado climate as well as water-wise landscaping.
