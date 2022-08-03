Montrose County is proud to award the inaugural Future Farmers Scholarships to West End residents Keelee Redd and Joshua Alexander. This award celebrates the agricultural heritage of Montrose County, and helps provide an investment into the future of agriculture.
Both recipients are Montrose County residents who have impressive accomplishments, including a long list of agricultural achievements, academic merit, and community involvement. Each recipient is awarded a $2,500 scholarship for their education.
Commissioner Keith Caddy and a committee of local residents interviewed the top candidates and rated each on weighted GPA, personal achievement, community involvement, goals, and an essay about agriculture in Montrose County.
“There were many great applicants and it was good to see all those who are looking for a future in agriculture,” said Commissioner Caddy. “Agriculture is important to the county’s past, present, and future, and we are proud to acknowledge those that want to keep the agricultural dream alive.”
The first recipient is Redd, a recent graduate from Nucla High School, who plans on attending Western Colorado Community College where she will study agricultural science.
Redd then hopes to transfer to Colorado State University to earn her master’s degree in agricultural business. Her dream is to open up an agricultural supply store in a small town while also keeping her small herd. Redd plans on utilizing this scholarship towards her schooling so she can live out her dream of owning a business that focuses on agriculture.
The second scholarship recipient is Alexander, a graduate from Norwood High School, who plans to receive his commercial driver’s license (CDL) and Northwest Lineman College. After college, he is going to return to the Norwood area and grow his cattle herd. He will use the knowledge he gains from Northwest Lineman College to get a lineman certification as well as his crane operating certificate.
Alexander plans to use his CDL to help local ranchers transport their cattle at a reasonable cost. Joshua will be using this scholarship to obtain his CDL certificate and his crane operating certificate. His main goal is to become a landowner and cattle rancher, but is going to utilize his knowledge from Northwest Lineman College to earn the money to reach his goals.
In partnership with the Montrose Community Foundation, the Future Farmers Scholarship is intended for those looking to pursue agriculture and those involved in FFA (Future Farmers of America). Agriculture is a large part of heritage of this valley, and this scholarship helps keep the dream of agriculture alive.
The county pledges $5,000 each year to fund two $2,500 scholarships. Additional tax-deductible donations are welcome to help award another scholarship or increase the funds available of the two scholarships. Donors may contact the Montrose Community Foundation at 970-249-3900.
The county would like to thank all other applicants for applying and encourage aspiring students to apply in the future. More information on the scholarship is available here.
