Montrose County is proud to award the inaugural Future Farmers Scholarships to West End residents Keelee Redd and Joshua Alexander. This award celebrates the agricultural heritage of Montrose County, and helps provide an investment into the future of agriculture.

Both recipients are Montrose County residents who have impressive accomplishments, including a long list of agricultural achievements, academic merit, and community involvement. Each recipient is awarded a $2,500 scholarship for their education.



