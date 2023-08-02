County awards Future Farmers Scholarship to Avery Kimble
From left, Montrose County Commissioner Keith Caddy, Avery Kimble and Commissioner Roger Rash. (Submitted photo/ Montrose County)

 

Montrose County awarded this year's Future Farmers Scholarship to Montrose resident Avery Kimble. This award celebrates the agricultural heritage of Montrose County, and helps provide an investment into the future of agriculture.

Kimble has a long list of both agricultural and academic achievements. She was presented with her $2,500 scholarship award July 29 at the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo Junior Livestock Sale.  



