County awards Future Farmers Scholarship to Avery Kimble

Montrose County awarded this year's Future Farmers Scholarship to Montrose resident Avery Kimble. This award celebrates the agricultural heritage of Montrose County, and helps provide an investment into the future of agriculture.
Kimble has a long list of both agricultural and academic achievements. She was presented with her $2,500 scholarship award July 29 at the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo Junior Livestock Sale.
Commissioner Keith Caddy and a committee of local residents interviewed Kimble for the scholarship. The award was based on weighted GPA, personal achievement, community involvement, goals, and an essay about agriculture in Montrose County.
“On behalf of Montrose County, I am proud to award this scholarship to Avery Kimble. Avery’s accomplishments in the show ring, strong GPA, and leadership roles are positive indicators for a bright future in agriculture,” said Caddy.
“Agriculture is a key industry in this county’s economy and it’s great to see our youth choosing such an important path in helping feed our nation and continue our agricultural heritage.”
Avery is active in 4-H and FFA and shows hogs, cattle, sheep, and goats. Her impressive resume includes several Grand Champion Hog awards at not only the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo, but also two Colorado State Fair titles showing hogs.
In addition to her extracurricular activities, Kimble also works part-time at Lazy JB Angus and as a ranch hand at EGR Ranch. She plans to attend Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in the fall. She will be a member of the livestock judging team for the next two years and then is working on transferring to Oklahoma State University to finish her education. She plans to study ag business and wants to work as a livestock photographer.
In partnership with the Montrose Community Foundation, the Future Farmers Scholarship is intended for those looking to pursue agriculture and those involved in FFA (Future Farmers of America).
Agriculture is a large part of heritage of this valley, and this scholarship helps keep the dream of agriculture alive. The county pledges $5,000 each year to fund two scholarships. As there was only one scholarship recipient this year, $2,500 is being held in the fund for future scholarships.
Additional tax-deductible donations are welcome to help award another scholarship or increase the funds available of the two scholarships. Donors may contact the Montrose Community Foundation at 970-249-3900.
