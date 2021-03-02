County bringing in single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines; changes to more direct appointment process

Eligible Montrose County residents will be able to receive the newly approved Janssen Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson) single-dose vaccination starting Friday, March 5.
Montrose County Public Health has also changed the method for scheduling COVID-19 vaccines, transitioning Tuesday to a public-facing link, https://www.montrosecountyjic.com/vaccination/, to register for vaccine appointments, as opposed to signing up on a preregistration link and waiting for notification.
Participants confirm they meet the criteria established by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s phase schedule (visit https://covid19colorado.gov/vaccine).
The county moves into Phase 1B.3 of vaccine distribution Friday. Those who will be eligible are: People 60 and older; frontline essential agricultural and grocery store workers; people 16 - 59 with two or more high risk conditions.
Those in the earlier phases remain eligible for vaccination appointments.
The first public-facing clinic with the Johnson & Johnson vaccination will be Friday and the goal is to administer 1,000 doses.
All of the available vaccines have been proven effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Montrose County officials say the new registration should ease the communication process.
“This is a good sign — this means that we have at least made one or more contact with everyone on our pre-registration list who is eligible,” Commissioner Sue Hansen said in a news release.
“We know that several more residents will be eligible with the change in phases and we are looking forward to doing our part to help provide vaccinations to those who are eligible.”
More providers have signed up to administer the vaccine, too, Public Health Director Jim Austin said, also in the news release.
“Community members now have the option to receive a vaccination at over 10 different locations including doctor’s offices and pharmacies that offer flexible schedules and trusted medical expertise.”
Moving forward, the county will update the site montrosecountyjic.com/vaccination with information regarding clinic availability. Second dose clinics have priority at this time, and additional first doses are added as space is available. Please keep in mind that plans may change week-to-week as the county receives allocations on a weekly basis from the state of Colorado.
This story will be updated.
