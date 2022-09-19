Special to the MDP
Montrose County Planning and Development office has a new face in its leadership — Tallmadge Richmond, the current Planner II will take the reins of the division in late September.
Special to the MDP
Montrose County Planning and Development office has a new face in its leadership — Tallmadge Richmond, the current Planner II will take the reins of the division in late September.
Richmond has been at Montrose County since 2020 and was previously with the City of Montrose as a planner as well. Steve White, the current planning and development director, is retiring at the end of the month.
“I am looking forward to this new opportunity,” said Richmond.
“I look forward to continuing strong long-range planning to help with thoughtful growth and development of Montrose County. Also, the division has a strong history of efficiently processing permits as well as cost effective operations to serve our residents in a timely and affordable manner, and I look forward to continuing that standard of excellence.”
“It has been a pleasure serving the citizens of this community and working with the amazing county staff over the past 16 years,” said White.
“I am grateful to Steve for over 16 years of dedicated service to Montrose County,” said Commissioner Roger Rash. “Having served as a member of the planning commission before becoming a commissioner, I have worked with Steve for several years and I appreciate his attention to detail and drive to continue to provide a seamless experience for our residents who need to use planning and development services.”
In his time at Montrose County, White helped transition the division from paper permits to online permits in 2020, implement new zoning regulations, new subdivision regulations, and updates to the Montrose County Master Plan. Montrose County would like to extend its gratitude to Mr. White for his service and wishes him well on his retirement.
Richmond and his wife reside in Montrose County and enjoy basketball, football, and the many outdoor opportunities in the area.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.