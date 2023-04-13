County, city offer sandbags to help residents stave off flooding

Montrose County officially announces sandbag stations to help residents prepare for localized flooding already being seen as warm weather melts off significant snowpack.
The County, with the City of Montrose, is offering sandbags at the empty lot on the southwest corner of Park Avenue and the San Juan Bypass, across from City Public Works.
In Olathe, sandbags will be available at the Montrose County Road and Bridge Shop. The goal of the stations is to help homeowners reinforce their properties due to high water and flooding potential. The sandbags and materials available at the station are provided for free and only for residents in impacted areas.
County residents who live in a floodplain are encouraged to protect their properties. The creeks that run through the city (such as Cedar Creek, Montrose Arroyo and Dry Cedar Creek) are not at risk of flood at this time.
Flooding driven by spring runoff already struck parts of the county. On Wednesday, the Heritage Estates community experienced flooding, as did parts of Dave Wood, Big Cimarron 6355 and Oak Grove Roads.
Montrose County already had been working on flood mitigation efforts, but the runoff water arrived a few days sooner than expected. Crews continue shoring up roads, clearing ditches and diverting water.
"We have adapted our plans for the water that we have and the water that we are expecting over the next few days,” Emergency Manager Scott Hawkins said, in a news release.
“We are grateful to the city for providing a central location for residents near the Montrose area. This is just the beginning of the water and potential flooding--we need to work together to prepare for more. Homeowners are encouraged to prepare emergency plans, protect their homes if necessary, and sign-up for emergency notifications."
Montrose County encourages residents to determine if they live in a flood plain and purchase flood insurance as needed. To find out if your house is in a flood plain, visit https://msc.fema.gov/portal/search and enter your address.
Residents are also encouraged to be prepared and plan ahead for emergencies. The first step is to create an emergency plan and 72-hour kit. Your plan should include the five P’s: people, pets, prescriptions, photos, and personal computer(s). Including the five P's is essential to five things will have provide a solid foundation for a plan. Visit ready.gov for plan examples and other preparedness tips.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone