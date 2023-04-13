County, city offer sandbags to help residents stave off flooding

The aftermath of localized flooding on April 12 at Heritage Estates. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Montrose County officially announces sandbag stations to help residents prepare for localized flooding already being seen as warm weather melts off significant snowpack.

The County, with the City of Montrose, is offering sandbags at the empty lot on the southwest corner of Park Avenue and the San Juan Bypass, across from City Public Works.



