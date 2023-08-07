Montrose County has dedicated its entire $220,000 allotment of Secure Rural Schools Title I funding to local education infrastructure, based on facility and capital improvement needs.
Secure Rural Schools funding is provided under federal law to rural counties and schools located near national forests. Although counties can dedicate a portion of funds received to local schools and county road and bridge operations, the Montrose County commissioners elected to give the whole pot for education infrastructure, in keeping with what has been done for the past several years.
“The county has a long history of supporting schools with 100% of SRS funds," said Commissioner Sue Hansen in a news release announcing the disbursement. "This year was no exception, as we know that the youth of today are tomorrow's leaders. Strong school systems are essential to our community, and we are proud to help make that happen."
Montrose County School District Superintendent Dr. Carrie Stephenson indicated that the funds will be used for outdoor learning resources and opportunities for children.
“Montrose County School District prioritizes outdoor learning opportunities and strives to instill an appreciation for our wonderful Western Slope for all students. We’re grateful for Montrose County’s investment of Forest Service funds in these efforts as we work together to improve learning outcomes for the children in our community,” said Stephenson.
The funds will be distributed to Montrose County School District ($208,254.50); West End School District ($8,833.53); Delta County School District ($6,755.05), and Norwood School District ($2,078.48). The calculation for disbursement of the funds is based on a per pupil count of the school districts serving students within Montrose County.
Counties do not collect property taxes on federal lands within their jurisdictions, however, Forest Service revenue generated through such activities as timber production and grazing are disbursed to eligible counties for roads and schools.
Congress in 2000 passed the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act to help stabilize available funding. These payments are divided into Title I payments for roads and schools; Title II projects on federal lands and Title III for county projects, according to the USFS.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone