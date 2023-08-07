Montrose County has dedicated its entire $220,000 allotment of Secure Rural Schools Title I funding to local education infrastructure, based on facility and capital improvement needs.

Secure Rural Schools funding is provided under federal law to rural counties and schools located near national forests. Although counties can dedicate a portion of funds received to local schools and county road and bridge operations, the Montrose County commissioners elected to give the whole pot for education infrastructure, in keeping with what has been done for the past several years.



