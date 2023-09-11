Montrose County has recorded its first human case of West Nile virus, that of a man in his 50s, according to the Montrose County Health Department, which did not indicate how severe the individual’s case was.
The mosquito-borne virus can cause flu-like symptoms and, in fewer than 1%, severe, potentially fatal illness, including encephalitis and meningitis. Most people infected do not have symptoms. Those older than 60 and those with certain medical symptoms are at greater risk. People should seek medical care if they develop severe headaches or confusion.
In 2022, Montrose County’s caseload was among the highest in the state, with 38 reported cases, of which 27 were hospitalized. Six deaths were reported, according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data.
“Now is the time to continue to stay watchful and prepared,” said Montrose County Public Health Director Jim Austin in a county news release. “Despite the cooler evening temperatures, mosquitoes are still a concern. Simple steps such as wearing an effective insect repellent, wearing protecting or long-sleeve clothing, mosquito-proofing your home, and possibly staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active are key to helping avoid West Nile virus.”
In Colorado, most human West Nile virus cases are reported in August and September.
Due to the cases reported last year, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Montrose County Public Health urge community members to protect themselves. Stated below are precautions to take this summer while outside and in areas where mosquitoes are active.
To protect yourself:
• Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus, and para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection. Follow label instructions.
• Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most active.
• Wear protective clothing (long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks) in areas where mosquitoes are active. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.
To mosquito-proof your home:
• Drain standing water around your house at least once every week. Empty water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged gutters, rain barrels, birdbaths, toys, and puddles.
• Install or repair screens on windows and doors.
• Replace outdoor lights with yellow “bug lights”. These attract fewer mosquitoes. These do not repel mosquitoes, just limit the amount.
• For more information, visit the department’s West Nile virus web page, cdphe.colorado.gov
Information from previous reporting and county news release.
