With conditions ripe for West Nile virus, a victim and health officials sound out a warning

Culex pipiens, one of two types of mosquitoes known to contract and carry West Nile virus. (Courtesy/Delta County Environmental Health)

Montrose County has recorded its first human case of West Nile virus, that of a man in his 50s, according to the Montrose County Health Department, which did not indicate how severe the individual’s case was.

The mosquito-borne virus can cause flu-like symptoms and, in fewer than 1%, severe, potentially fatal illness, including encephalitis and meningitis. Most people infected do not have symptoms. Those older than 60 and those with certain medical symptoms are at greater risk. People should seek medical care if they develop severe headaches or confusion.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?