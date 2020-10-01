County, public lands lift fire bans

Montrose County and public lands agencies have rescinded fire restrictions, effective Friday morning, after considering fuel moisture levels, weather predictions and current fire activity.
Residents and visitors should remain cautious, however.
“Even though fire restrictions have been lifted, I am strongly urging community members to use caution when burning. Please make sure to have water and shovels readily available when burning and always call dispatch at 970-249-9110 before burning,” said Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard, in a news release.
"This year has been a challenge for firefighters and firefighting resources across the nation and I want the public to be mindful of limited resources available due to major fires in both Colorado and the western U.S."
The Bureau of Land Management’s Gunnison, Uncompahgre and Tres Rios field offices; the National Park Service’s Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area, and the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests also transitioned out of burn restrictions.
Visitors to these public lands were also reminded to exercise caution when lighting fires:
• Practicing proper vehicle maintenance; ensuring that tow chains are secured, and a vehicle has no dragging parts, check tire pressure and properly maintaining your breaks. Even chains dragging along the ground, such as those on ATVs, can spark fires.
• When target shooting taking a few simple precautions can prevent devastating results: place your target on dirt or gravel, switch to paper targets, avoid incendiary targets and exploding ammunition, bring a shovel and fire extinguisher, and report any fires by calling 911.
• Fireworks are never permitted on public lands.
• Never leave a fire unattended and make sure that you completely put out your campfire before leaving your campsite. Practice the drown, stir, feel method when extinguishing your campfire. Use water or dirt to douse the fire, stir the ashes and if necessary continue to add water or dirt until the fire is smothered.
• When smoking, always dispose of cigarette debris in an ashtray.
• Avoid driving and parking in tall grasses. Exhaust particles and hot exhaust pipes can start grass fires. Park your vehicles/trailers and off-highway vehicles away from dry grass or brush.
Visit westslopefireinfo.com for information on restrictions in surrounding areas and the latest fire-related information. To learn more about campfire safety, please visit www.smokeybear.com.
