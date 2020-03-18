Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday formally ratified their Monday declaration of emergency over COVID-19 risks.
The emergency declaration was issued after commissioners met as the Montrose County Board of Health on Monday, and it effectively closed all county buildings to public traffic, with the exception of Montrose Regional Airport, which is under Federal Aviation Administration regulations, and the Montrose County Justice Center, which houses state-level courts and related offices.
As well, elected officials such as the clerk and recorder and the sheriff can set additional restrictions and policies over their agencies.
Wednesday, County Attorney Marti Whitmore explained that although each commissioner individually approved the declaration Monday, they needed to formally ratify it as a board of commissioners. The vote to do so was unanimous.
The county has established a remote site for COVID-19 testing here, at the PIC Place parking lot, which will be used as needed and only for those who have a medical directive for a test. This test site is not a drop-in clinic of any sort.
As of last report, 10 tests had been sent to state labs from Montrose County, which as of Wednesday afternoon had not yet had a test come back positive; additional information was not available.
Montrose County also has opened its Emergency Operations Center, under the management of Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Lisa Gallegos and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Manager Scott Hawkins.
The EOC is the central location for coordination of incident response and management and, in adherence to the incident management system response, has in place a formal structure to meet rapidly changing demands.
The EOC is also now home to the Montrose County COVID-19 call center, 970-252-4545, option 2. This option connects callers with public health, which can help people determine whether they meet the established criteria for a COVID-19 test and direct them to further resources.
This call center is available from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday.
For calls after that time, contact 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911, or email COHELP@RMPDC.org.
Use 911 only for emergencies.
For updates on COVID-19, visit montrosecounty.net/covid19.
The Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is open to the public from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for those who absolutely have to conduct business in person. The office is closed Fridays.
All residents are encouraged to use online, phone or email services.
Motor vehicle: mydmv.colorado.gov. During this time, the state will also allow people to submit a first-time registration and to replace license plates through online steps.
Reach Montrose County vehicle registration via email at VR@montosecounty.net or by phone at 970-249-3362, extension 1.
Public records and marriage licenses:
Visit http://landmarkweb.montrosecounty.net to search public records, purchase, download or print documents.
For marriage licenses, go to http://landmarkweb.montrosecounty.net/marriagekiosk. Both parties in the marriage must still go to the office in person to obtain the actual license, but can complete the application online and save themselves time.
Contact the recording office at: Recording@montrosecounty.net or 970-249-3362, ext. 2.
Elections: To register to vote or to check on your registration, visit www.govotecolorado.gov.
Reach Montrose County Elections at: Elections@montrosecounty.net, or 970-249-3362, ext. 3.
