County records first positive COVID-19 test

Montrose County has gotten back its first positive test for coronavirus-19 (COVID-19), officials announced Friday evening.
The patient is a 39-year-old male who is in self-isolation at home as he recuperates. Montrose County Public Health is working to determine with whom he was in contact over the past two weeks and will be reaching out to those people. County officials were not immediately aware of whether the patient had traveled recently.
"This individual is currently in self-isolation," Montrose County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator and Communicable Disease Specialist Lisa Gallegos said.
"We hope this individual recovers quickly and that there limited spread in Montrose County. Systems are in place to address the needs of the affected individual."
Word of the positive result was received after the county hosted a multi-agency briefing on the status of the virus here. The county and other agencies were already conducting business as though COVID-19 was present locally.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment publishes virus statistics each day, based on information available before 4 p.m. The Montrose County positive test result was not known before that time, and therefore is not reflected in that data.
Down the road, San Miguel County also announced its first positive COVID-19 test on Friday. San Miguel County is under a “shelter in place” public health order that directs residents to stay home as much as possible, and restricts businesses to essential operations.
Restrictions in Montrose County include those on visitors to Montrose Memorial Hospital, where no one with respiratory symptoms is allowed to visit; children are not permitted in patient care areas, and patients are limited to one visitor at a time, subject to length of visit being limited.
“Montrose County Public Health and community partners have been preparing for this circumstance, and we want to reassure the community that the county is in constant communication with both the CDPHE and CDC regarding this incident and future preparedness measures," said Commissioner Keith Caddy. "I am asking that Montrose County residents help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by following guidance from the CDC to include social distancing, hand-washing, and self-isolation when experiencing mild symptoms.”
If you are feeling ill with symptoms similar to those associated with COVID-19:
● Manage your symptoms at home the same way you manage other cold symptoms. We want to reduce the risk of transmission, so to the extent possible, people with flu-like symptoms should remain at home.
● If you need medical care, contact your primary care provider via phone. Let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.
● Only contact 9-1-1 for emergencies requiring immediate life-saving care and let them know if you are concerned you might have COVID-19.
● Restrict visits to the hospital emergency room or urgent care - only individuals needing immediate care should visit these facilities. If you must visit an ER or urgent care facility, call ahead and let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.
