With voting now permitted for this year’s slate of elections, the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office reminds the public that electioneering is strictly prohibited within 100 feet of any building in which a voting location or ballot drop box is located.
Electioneering includes campaigning for or against any candidate who is on the ballot or any ballot issue or ballot question that is on the ballot. Electioneering also includes soliciting signatures for a candidate petition, a recall petition, or a petition to place a ballot issue or ballot question on a subsequent ballot.
Electioneering does not include a respectful display of the American flag.
The restricted locations include the Montrose County Courthouse, Olathe Town Hall, Nucla Clerk & Recorder Annex Office, and the Nucla/Naturita Chamber of Commerce.
Please remember that if you have any such electioneering material on your vehicle, you must park outside of a100-foot radius of the restricted locations or remove any campaign item prior to entering the 100-foot limit.
Please note this area includes the commissioners’ board room area and a portion of the northbound side of Townsend Avenue near the Montrose County Administration building.
Contact the Elections Office at 249-3363 ext. 3 with any questions.
