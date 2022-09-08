County road and bridge foreman places at National Equipment 'Roadeo'

Rusty Catlin shows off a recent win at the National Equipment Roadeo. (Courtesy photo/Montrose County )

Rusty Catlin, Montrose County Road and Bridge foreman, recently placed in the top ten in the American Public Works Association’s National Equipment Roadeo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Catlin placed fifth overall in the backhoe with a total time of 3:37 and 10th in the mini excavator with a time of 4:15.



